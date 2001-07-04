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DUINWATERBEDRIJF ZUID-HOLLAND - DZH

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 70,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/04/2002 : € 35,000,000
12/03/2003 : € 35,000,000
Other links

Summary sheet

Release date
4 July 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/04/2002
20000289
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Duinwaterbedrijf Zuid-Holland – DZH

DZH.
Stationsplein 4. Postbus 34.
NL-2270 AA VOORBURG

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 140 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

5-year investment programme, mainly in the distribution and production facilities of the drinking water supply company. It consists of a large number of smaller projects aimed at either replacing old equipment, adding new capacity, increasing production efficiency and/or improving water quality.

Compliance with EU Drinking Water directive (98/83EC) resulting in the provision of high quality drinking water to the consumer at a price that is supposed to be gradually lowered over the coming years.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter will follow the EC EIA Directives 97/11 where applicable.

Bidding procedures will incorporate EU procurement directives where applicable.

Comments

Environment

Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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