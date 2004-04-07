Magadi Soda pure ash project

Summary sheet
Construction of a new soda ash plant of 365 000 tons annual capacity using innovative technology, largely replacing outdated capacity. The soda ash is produced from trona dredged from the lake, where the company has been operating for over 80 years. It is used in the manufacture of glass, detergents and the chemical industry.
Upgrading the product quality by reducing the level of residues from the natural resource and increasing alkalinity, in order to meet international markets’ top quality specifications.
The project will only moderately increase the promoter’s overall production of soda ash; refuges for water birds at the lake will remain untouched. An EIA has been established and the Kenyan Authorities confirmed that the project will not have significant negative impacts. Implementation of an EAP will be closely monitored.
A turnkey contract for construction of the plant was concluded with an experienced contractor, following international bidding.
Minerals extraction and processing.
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