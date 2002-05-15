FEIRA DE SANTANA TYRE

Summary sheet
The project consists in the extension and modernization of an existing plant to produce radial tyres for light vehicles.
The project aims at producing radial tyres, mainly for the South American market.
The promoter aims at complying fully with local environmental regulation and requirements, and at applying best EU standards when no other regulation is available both in the design of the project and in its implementation. This type of modernisation project generally has only a moderate impact on the environment.
Engineering and supervision works are done in-house or as part of works or supply contracts. Civil engineering contracts were awarded following national competitive enquiries. Contracts for supply of equipment and related services were generally awarded following international competitive enquiries, except for cases, where proprietary technology is involved.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.