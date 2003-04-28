SEB III Maguga Hydropower

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
SWAZILAND ELECTRICITY BOARD
P.O. Box 258
Mbabane
Swaziland
The purpose of the project is to utilise the hydroelectric potential from a large recently constructed irrigation dam, thereby providing additional domestic electricity production capacity, partly during peak hours, to the power system. The project is located on the Komati River, near the town of Pigg’s Peak in northwestern Swaziland.
To reduce Swaziland’s dependence on power imports, as well as assisting in developing renewable energy resources.
A Comprehensive Mitigation Plan was established and implemented for the construction of the dam itself, which included public consultation, resettlement and substantial compensation to the people affected. The incremental environmental impact of the hydropower project is considered very limited, with any necessary mitigation measures being taken. Compliance Certificates will be issued by the Swaziland Environment Authority once these measures are implemented.
The project will be subject to international bidding published in the Official Journal of the EC in accordance with the Bank’s rules.
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