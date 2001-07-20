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CAGF-CENTRAL AFRICA GROWTH FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 5,300,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 5,300,000
Signature date(s)
24/01/2003 : € 5,300,000

Summary sheet

Release date
20 July 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/01/2003
19990469
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Central Africa Growth Fund (CAGF)
Proparco (Société de promotion et de participation pour la coopération économique - Agence Française de Développement Group)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
EUR 30 million (size of the Fund)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The CAGF will be devoted to equity and quasi-equity financing of private companies or companies currently being privatised, first and foremost in the six countries making up the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) - Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic and Chad

The CAGF will be a promotional tool for the private sector throughout the region. It will also help to mobilise local savings. Lastly, it should help boost regional and national stock markets

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Inapplicable

Inapplicable

Comments

Financial sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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