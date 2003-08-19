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TRAMWAY DE VALENCIENNES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 110,000,000
Transport : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2003 : € 15,900,000
1/12/2003 : € 17,250,000
3/12/2003 : € 26,520,000
27/11/2003 : € 50,330,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 145 mio for new Mulhouse and Valenciennes tramways

Summary sheet

Release date
19 August 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/12/2003
19990394
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Tramway de Valenciennes
Syndicat Intercommunal pour les Transports urbains de la région de Valenciennes (SITURV).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 262 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction in Valenciennes of a dedicated public transport system (tramway). The first line will have a commercial length of 9.2 km, with 19 stops, 5 of which will be configured as intermodal hubs.

The project, which forms part of the Urban Mobility Plan for Valenciennes, will help to connect the conurbation's residential, educational and economic centres. A number of subsidised housing districts will benefit from the tramway. University campuses and teaching establishments (colleges, secondary schools, etc…) will also be served by the first line.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Overall, the project will have a positive impact on the environment and on transport conditions in the Valenciennes conurbation.

The project falls under European procurement directive 93/38/EC as amended by directive 98/4/EC. The promoter complies fully with the provisions of this directive.

Other links
Related press
EUR 145 mio for new Mulhouse and Valenciennes tramways

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 145 mio for new Mulhouse and Valenciennes tramways
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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