Czech Motorways II (D8) – AFI

Summary sheet
Road and Motorway Directorate
Na Pankràci 56
P.O. BPX 1
145 05 Praha 4
Czech Republic
Attn. Petr Lausman, General Director
Construction of two sections (807/I and 807/II) on the motorway from Prague to the Northern border with Germany (D8), for a total length of 23 km. The project has design speeds of up to 120 km/h and includes several bridges, interchanges, a service area, as well as two tunnels (Libouchec and Panenska).
The project will eliminate the final missing motorway link between Prague and Dresden and is therefore a top priority on the Czech and German alignments of the pan European corridor IV linking Berlin to Istanbul. The new sections will benefit also from a EUR 62 mil (approx. CZK 1.9 bn) grant from the EU regional funds (ISPA). On the German side, the motorway will be completed by the A17 from the border to Dresden. This project is also being supported by the EU Structural Funds allocated to Germany.
The project has been subject to a full Environmental Impact Assessment. The cross-border facilities are built according to an intergovernmental agreement between the Czech Republic and Germany. Common environmental mitigation measures have been applied on both sides of the border on the D8 and the A17.
All work and service contracts financed by the Bank are advertised in the Official Journal of the EU. ISPA-Cohesion Fund procedures apply to sections supported by EU grants.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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