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CZECH MOTORWAYS II (D8) - AFI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 386,238,158
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 386,238,158
Transport : € 386,238,158
Signature date(s)
22/09/2005 : € 135,281,385.2
23/09/2004 : € 250,956,772.8
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Related press
EUR 250 mio for the D8 Motorway in the Czech Republic

Summary sheet

Release date
28 September 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/09/2004
19990291
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Czech Motorways II (D8) – AFI

Road and Motorway Directorate
Na Pankràci 56
P.O. BPX 1
145 05 Praha 4
Czech Republic
Attn. Petr Lausman, General Director

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CZK 12 bn (approximately EUR 400 m).
CZK 21 bn (approximately EUR 700 m).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of two sections (807/I and 807/II) on the motorway from Prague to the Northern border with Germany (D8), for a total length of 23 km. The project has design speeds of up to 120 km/h and includes several bridges, interchanges, a service area, as well as two tunnels (Libouchec and Panenska).

The project will eliminate the final missing motorway link between Prague and Dresden and is therefore a top priority on the Czech and German alignments of the pan European corridor IV linking Berlin to Istanbul. The new sections will benefit also from a EUR 62 mil (approx. CZK 1.9 bn) grant from the EU regional funds (ISPA). On the German side, the motorway will be completed by the A17 from the border to Dresden. This project is also being supported by the EU Structural Funds allocated to Germany.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has been subject to a full Environmental Impact Assessment. The cross-border facilities are built according to an intergovernmental agreement between the Czech Republic and Germany. Common environmental mitigation measures have been applied on both sides of the border on the D8 and the A17.

All work and service contracts financed by the Bank are advertised in the Official Journal of the EU. ISPA-Cohesion Fund procedures apply to sections supported by EU grants.

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Related press
EUR 250 mio for the D8 Motorway in the Czech Republic

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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EUR 250 mio for the D8 Motorway in the Czech Republic
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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