LOWER USUTHU SMALLHOLDER IRRIGATION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project comprises the construction of three dams and a series of canals in order to abstract peak flows from the Usuthu river during the wet season and to store the water for year-round agricultural irrigation purposes
Poverty alleviation in one of the poorest areas of the Kingdom. It is currently estimated that approximately 3 300 farm households, or 30 000 people, will directly benefit from the incremental income and employment opportunities generated by the project.
Overall environmental impacts will be considerable and have been evaluated in a comprehensive study. Conclusions are positive provided the required mitigation measures are taken. Main impacts stem from: abstraction of river water, creation and use of the dams, the reservoir and the irrigated areas. Social aspects are related to the general improvement of living conditions inside the project area and resettlement of people primarily from inside the reservoir area.
Procurement of project components will be done in accordance with the requirements of the co-financiers, including international competitive bidding for the lots to be financed by the Bank.
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