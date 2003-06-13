ZELLSTOFFFABRIK STENDAL

Summary sheet
Design and construction of a greenfield Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (NBSKP) Mill in Saxony-Anhalt.
The project is located in Arneburg, near Stendal (Saxony-Anhalt), which is a designated objective 1 area. The project will create a total of 580 new jobs (387 pulp mill, 80 logistics company, 113 wood supply company). In addition, more than 100 % of indirect jobs are anticipated to be created, mainly in wood procurement and transportation. The project can be expected to give a boost to this assisted area by providing employment opportunities and thereby business confidence to the region.
The project falls under Annex 1 of EU Directive 97/11. An EIA has been prepared and relevant permits have been obtained or will be obtained (mainly for the recovery boiler) before the plant is put into operation. The environmental impact of the plant is well mitigated (liquid effluents, atmospheric emissions and solid residues) and in accordance with the BundesImmissionschutz= gesetz (German legislation covering environmental issues).
International tendering procedure for the main production process.
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