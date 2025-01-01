Holding Fund Lithuania 2021-2027

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Lithuanian ministries of Finance and Environment are working together to foster the use of energy efficiency in the country.

Under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Cohesion Fund (CF), the EIB and the ministries of Finance and Environment created a holding fund for the programming period 2021-2027. The EIB manages €100 million of EU funds under the regional programme.

This holding fund is one of the financial instruments that the EIB is deploying in EU countries. Read more about our shared management funds and financial instruments.