Partners for private and public sector

The EIB cooperates with a wide range of financial intermediaries that offer products targeting small and medium-sized projects. We benefit from our partners’ expertise, local knowledge and proximity to the projects themselves.

Discover our financial intermediaries in your area! Please select your region, then your country.

European Union
Asia and the Pacific
Eastern Neighbourhood
European Free Trade Association (EFTA)
EU enlargement countries
Latin America and the Caribbean
Southern Neighbourhood

* This designation shall not be construed as recognition of a State of Palestine and is without prejudice to the individual positions of the Member States on this issue.

Sub-Saharan Africa
Western Balkans

* This designation is without prejudice to the positions expressed by the EU Member States on Kosovo’s status and is in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 1244/1999 and the International Court of Justice Opinion of 22 July 2010 on Kosovo’s declaration of independence.