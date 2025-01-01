Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Green Gateway

Support for financial institutions with the identification, assessment and reporting on green eligibility and green impact of investment projects

About the Green Gateway

The Green Gateway programme offers a wide range of advisory services to EIB Group-supported financial institutions to help them scale up their green and sustainable financing activities.

The programme features online services, including the EIB Group Green Checker, Green Gateway Helpdesk and Green Gateway e-Learning, that support financial intermediaries assess and report on the green and wider sustainability eligibility and impact of investment projects. As such, Green Gateway tools are instrumental in helping EIB Group financial intermediaries with allocating green and sustainable sub-projects/transactions under EIB Group intermediated finance products.

Under the Green Gateway, EIB Advisory is also helping EIB’s financial intermediaries with targeted bilateral advisory support to accelerate lending to climate change mitigation, adaptation and environmental sustainability projects.

The Green Gateway and its advisory products were developed with the funding support of the InvestEU Advisory Hub.

Eligibility

What we offer
  • EIB Group Green Checker – an online tool to assess whether projects meet EIB Group green and wider sustainability eligibility criteria and estimate their environmental impact. It covers over 40 investment types across sectors such as agriculture, buildings, industry, mobility, transport, and renewable energy. 
  • Green Gateway helpdesk – an online platform for financial intermediaries to raise questions and receive guidance on the green and wider sustainability eligibility and reporting requirements under EIB Group intermediated finance products.
  • Green Gateway webinars – A series of online thematic trainings to support financial intermediaries identify and assess green and wider sustainability investment opportunities. View our past and upcoming webinars.
  • Green Gateway e-learning – Interactive training resources to build capacity and deepen understanding of green and wider sustainability finance principles.
  • Tailored bilateral advisory support – Each assignment is tailored to the specific needs of the financial intermediary. This may include, among others, support with the identification of green investment opportunities, development of green products, and project eligibility and impact assessment, which is delivered through trainings, guidance documents, tools and on-the-job support.
  • Guidance and knowledge library – A curated collection of reference documents and case studies to support green investment decisions.
Go to the Green Gateway  
Who is eligible
  • EIB Group financial intermediaries: These are the core target group. The programme supports intermediaries that are implementing or planning to implement EIB intermediated finance products with green objectives, or the EIF InvestEU Sustainability Guarantee product.
  • Other financial institutions: This includes commercial banks, leasing companies, and national promotional banks and institutions – even those not currently partnering with the EIB Group. Publicly available services such as the EIB Group Green Checker, Green Gateway webinars and guidance material available in the Green Gateway portal can be useful for institutions aiming to expand their green lending portfolios.
Geographical eligibility

 

The Green Gateway is available to financial institutions operating in the EU-27 countries. It was developed with funding from the InvestEU Advisory Hub, and its tools and resources are aligned with EU-level climate and sustainability objectives.

The EIB Group Green Checker additionally covers a selected number of countries outside EU.

Go to the Green Gateway  

How to get support

Contact us to learn how you can make the most out of the Green Gateway.

Contact us  

EIB advisory

Through EIB Advisory we provide over a half century of knowledge, and we tailor solutions to each client's needs. This increases the impact of our financing and ensures your project's success.

Discover how  

Stay up to date

News
