Recruitment privacy statement

Personal data are processed in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2018/1725 of 23 October 2018 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data by the Union institutions, bodies, offices and agencies and on the free movement of such data.

The legal basis for this processing is:

These personal data are required to manage your job application in order to compile a shortlist for an interview and possible recruitment and, in certain cases, to establish reserve lists of suitable candidates. They are only used for the purpose of the selection of candidates in the context of recruitment and in accordance with the provisions applicable to recruitment at the EIB or the EIF respectively. The personal data are processed by authorised staff in the Human Resources (HR) services of the respective institutions (EIB Human Resources Directorate for EIB vacancies and the EIF’s HR Division for EIF vacancies), assisted by an external service provider selected by the EIB Group, members of at least the selection panels, hierarchy of the hiring manager and, for the EIB, the EIB Management Committee, the EIB President and the President’s office. Access to your personal data may also be granted to external observers, who are members of the recruitment panel and are bound by confidentiality agreements. Both HR services assisted by the external service provider may communicate the personal data of candidates between each other exclusively.

Recruitment companies processing data on behalf of the EIB shall comply with their national legislation applying the General Data Protection Regulation (EU) 2016/679 ("GDPR") of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and on the free movement of such data. Any complaints on personal data processing can be addressed to the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) at EDPS@edps.europa.eu or to the relevant Data Protection Officer:

For the EIB: DataProtectionOfficer@eib.org

For the EIF: DPO@eif.org

In the context of the pre-employment screening conducted for EIB positions, and with reference to recruitment tools used for selection processes throughout the EIB group, personal data processed by external service providers may be sent and stored outside the European Economic Area (EEA). The service providers will ensure that the personal information receives an adequate level of protection. This includes ensuring that it is kept secure, only used and released in accordance with instructions received from the EIB and for the purposes indicated at the time of collection of the data, or where required by law.

The personal data collected and processed in the context herein will be retained by the EIB and/or the EIF, as the case may be, assisted by the external service provider, for a maximum period of three years as from the date of your application. This is necessary for further legitimate purposes, namely possible complaints before the European Ombudsman, court actions and/or audit requirements.

You are entitled to access and rectify these data. Under certain conditions, you have the right to request the deletion of your personal data (for example, deletion of your personal data for a specific vacancy is possible only before the deadline for the submission of the applications for that vacancy) or restrict its use.

You may exercise these rights by contacting the data processing controller at jobs@eib.org for the EIB and at EIFHR@eif.org for the EIF respectively. You are also entitled to have recourse to the European Data Protection Supervisor (www.edps.europa.eu) at any time. The right of access and rectification of personal data after the closing date of submitted applications may be exercised at any time during the selection procedure. This right is restricted to identification data and does not apply to admissibility criteria (i.e. nationality).