Privacy statement for EIB newsletters

1. Description of the processing operation
This privacy statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data carried out by the European Investment Bank in the course of its email marketing activities.
It describes how the EIB, in the course of those activities, processes personal data relating to individuals who are subscribed to one or more email newsletters that are sent by the EIB.
2. Legal basis and the controller
Personal data are processed by the EIB (“EIB” or “responsible Controller inside the EIB”) in accordance with Regulation (EC) 2018/1725 of 23 October 2018 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data by the Union institutions, bodies and agencies and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 and Decision No 1247/2002/EC.
In accordance with Article 309 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, the task of the European Investment Bank shall be to contribute, by having recourse to the capital market and utilising its own resources, to the balanced and steady development of the internal market in the interest of the Union.
All of this processing is necessary so that the EIB can carry out its tasks in the public interest in the course of email marketing. In some cases, processing is also necessary so that the EIB can comply with its legal obligations. The legal basis for this processing is the consent expressed by the Data Subjects
3. Why do we process your personal data
The EIB processes your personal data as reasonably necessary so that it can conduct and manage email marketing in a reasonable and proper manner, in accordance with applicable law and regulation. Specifically, we process your personal data for the following purposes:
The EIB uses email marketing tools as part of its communication activities. These tools help us reach our goal to increase the EIB Group’s visibility, deliver strong messages about the benefits of the EU for Europeans and establish a profile for the EIB Group as an influential global financier.
Email marketing is part of our joined up approach and planning of communication across all audiences, including influencers, clients, donors and investors, civil society and decision makers.
4. What personal data do we process?
We collect and process your name, surname, email address, professional affiliation and language preference.
5. Where do we obtain your personal data?
We may obtain your personal data directly from you when you subscribe to our newsletters.
6. To whom is your data disclosed?
Personal data are processed within the Web Content Unit (SG/COM/PUB/WEBCO) of the EIB. We may disclose personal data about you to service providers who hold and process your personal data on our behalf, under strict conditions of confidentiality and security,
7. How long do we keep your personal data?
User’s data are stored on Mailjet SAS servers for the time needed to provide the EIB Group newsletter. Personal data is stored for as long as a user has not unsubscribed from the EIB Group newsletter. For more specific information as to the period for which we will keep your personal data, please contact us (see the section headed "Contact us", below).
8. What are your rights and how can you exercise them?
Your rights are set out in the Regulation (EU) No 2018/1725.
You have the right to ask us to (i) provide you with a copy of your personal data; (ii) correct your personal data; (iii) erase your personal data; or (iv) restrict our processing of your personal data. You can also object to our processing of your personal data.
You can also lodge a complaint about our processing of your personal data with the European Data Protection Supervisor (edps@edps.europa.eu) at any time if you consider that your rights under Regulation (EU) 2018/1725 have been infringed as a result of the processing of your personal data by the EIB.
9. Contact us
If you have any questions about our processing of your personal data, or wish to exercise any of the rights described above, please contact us: webeditors@eib.org or the EIB's Data Protection Officer, Mr. Pelopidas Donos, by email at p.donos@eib.org or at the following address:
Mr. Pelopidas Donos
European Investment Bank
8-100 Boulevard Konrad Adenauer
L-2950 Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg)
Data Protection Statement for the Baltics
This data protection statement provides information regarding the purpose of the processing carried out by the EIB Group Office for the Baltic States, hereafter the “EIB” or “we” in the course of the distribution of the Newsletter of the EIB External Office for the Baltics.