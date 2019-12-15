Privacy statement for lending and other investment and advisory activities

This privacy statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data carried out by the European Investment Bank (the EIB or we / our) in the course of our lending, other investment and advisory activities. It describes how the EIB, in the course of those activities, processes personal data relating to individuals (you) who are either themselves the direct or indirect beneficiaries of the EIB's lending and/or other investment and advisory activities, or are individual representatives of, or otherwise associated with, businesses and other organisations benefiting from or otherwise participating in the EIBs lending and/or other investment and advisory activities (for example, employees, officers, directors or beneficial owners of those businesses or organisations). It includes important information about your rights under EU data protection law.
Legal Basis
Personal data are processed by the EIB in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2018/1725 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data by the Union institutions, bodies, offices and agencies and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 and Decision No 1247/2002/EC. The legal basis for processing of personal data in the course of our lending and other investment activities, is Article 309 of the Treaty of the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), pursuant to which “the task of the European Investment Bank shall be to contribute, by having recourse to the capital market and utilising its own resources, to the balanced and steady development of the internal market in the interest of the Union”. The legal basis for processing personal data in the course of advisory activities is Article 18 (7) of EIB’s Statute.
The said legal basis for processing of personal data is broad enough to include (i) a framework of policies which EIB has developed with a view to fulfilling its referred task, deriving from EU legislative texts binding the EIB and/or its statutory mission (ii) as well as specific policy guidelines that derive from a variety of mandates from third parties, with which EIB may be entrusted.
The processing of personal data carried out by the EIB is necessary so that the EIB can carry out its tasks in the public interest in the course of its lending, other investment and advisory activities. In some cases, processing is also necessary so that the EIB can comply with its legal obligations. Consent is in general not the legal basis justifying our processing of your personal data. If we do propose to rely on your consent we will make this clear at the time.
Why do we process your personal data?
The EIB processes your personal data as reasonably necessary so that it can conduct and manage its lending and/or other investment and advisory activities, in a reasonable and proper matter, in accordance with the applicable law and regulations. Specifically, we process your personal data for the following purposes:
- lending and/or other investment or advisory activities, so as to support sustainable growth and job creation, including the necessary detailed due diligence to assess the commercial and policy-related aspects of such activities
- managing our relationships with our counterparties (and potential counterparties) in the context of our lending and/or other investment and advisory activities
- monitoring and analysing the use of our lending, other investment products and advisory services with a view to developing and improving our lending and/or other investment and advisory activities
- managing our information technology and ensuring the security of our systems
- investigating and responding to complaints, and establishing, exercising and defending legal claims, which may arise in the course of our lending and/or other investment and advisory activities
- training our staff and maintaining and improving the quality of our internal processes and arrangements
- cooperating with other EU institutions (including the European Commission) and with public authorities in the EU member states, with the EIB's own governing and controlling bodies, and with competent regulatory, prosecuting and tax authorities
- credit and other risk assessment and control
- prevention and detection of fraud, money-laundering, terrorist financing and other crimes, and compliance with sanctions regimes, including know-your-customer screening and identification of politically exposed persons as part of client on boarding processes and screening against sanctions lists
- maintenance of appropriate accounting and other records
What personal data do we process?
We collect and process basic identification data (such as name, contact details, title, job description and date of birth), information about your involvement in our lending and/or other investment transactions (including, in accordance with standard market practice, professional education and curriculum vitae) and, if you are an individual beneficiary of our lending and/or other investment products, relevant financial information (for example, regarding credit history, loans advanced, security and repayments). We also collect and process background information about individual beneficiaries (and beneficial owners of and other key individuals associated with beneficiaries), used for know-your-client, anti-money-laundering or sanctions compliance purposes (for example, information contained in a passport or driving licence, or available from a public register).
Where do we obtain your personal data?
We may obtain your personal data directly from you (or from a business or an organisation that you represent or with which you are associated), or from an intermediary involved in the lending, other investment transaction or advisory activity. If you are an individual beneficiary (or a beneficial owner of or other key individual associated with a beneficiary) of our lending and/or other investment products and advisory services, we may also collect some information about you from international sanctions lists and other publicly available sources.
To whom is your data disclosed?
We may disclose personal data about you to:
- internally, to the EIB relevant services
- the legal entity, organisation (if any) with which you are associated, and intermediaries and other organisations involved in our transactions, in the ordinary course of communications relating to our lending, other investment activities and advisory services
- the European Investment Fund, other EU institutions (including the European Commission, and the European Court of Auditors) and public authorities in the EU member states, the EIB's own governing and controlling bodies, and competent regulatory, prosecuting and tax authorities
- third party mandators, co-investors to our lending and/or other investment products and advisory services recipients which may be also outside the EU and the European Economic Area, to the extent that the data protection standards laid down in Chapter V of Regulation (EU) 2018/1725 are complied with
- our legal advisors
- service providers who hold and process your personal data on our behalf, under strict conditions of confidentiality and security
How long do we keep your personal data?
We keep your data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes described in this privacy statement; Any personal data collected and processed in the context herein will be retained by the EIB for
- a maximum period of five years following the end of the implementation period or termination of a lending and/or other investment activities agreement concluded by the EIB or the closure of operations in the context of lending and/or other investment activities or advisory services, whichever is the longest; and seven years in respect of lending and/or other investment activities or advisory activities (following the end of the implementation period or termination of the agreement concluded between the Bank and the third party mandator or the closure of operations under a give agreement whichever is the longest) under agreements with third party mandators; or
- a maximum period of five years following the termination of the business relationship or the rejection of application in the context of lending and/or other investment activities or advisory services
What are your rights and how can you exercise them?
You have the right to ask us to:
- access your data, also by providing you with a copy of your personal data;
- correct your personal data;
- erase your personal data; or
- restrict our processing of your personal data.
You can also object to our processing of your personal data.
If you wish to exercise these rights, please contact us Contact us.
You can also lodge a complaint about our processing of your personal data with the European Data Protection Supervisor.
Contact us
If you have any questions about our processing of your personal data, or wish to exercise any of the rights described above, please contact the EIB's Data Protection Officer by email at dataprotectionofficer@eib.org or at the following address:
The EIB Data Protection Officer (DPO)
European Investment Bank
98-100 Boulevard Konrad Adenauer
L-2950 Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg)
Changes to this privacy statement
This privacy statement was last updated on 15/12/2019. If we change it, to keep you fully aware of our processing of your personal data and related matters, we will post the new version to this website.