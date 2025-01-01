Cookies on the EIB website

What are cookies?
Cookies are small text files stored on your computer or mobile device when you visit some websites. They help us remember your actions and preferences over time so you don’t have to re-enter them when you return.
How do we use cookies?
We use cookies in different ways, such as:
- remembering preferences you’ve chosen previously, such as language
- analysing how you use the site so we can keep making improvements
- providing you a more personalised experience
Under no circumstances does the EIB use cookies to collect, process, disseminate or record attributable personal data.
Cookies we use
FUNCTIONALITY COOKIES
Website preferences
These cookies enable the site to operate correctly. Without these cookies we cannot remember choices you’ve selected or provide the services you’ve requested.
|Cookie name
|Purpose
|Description of use
|Expiry
|JSESSIONID
|Browser session ID
|To identify unique browser session on the webserver. To store some information temporarily entered into website forms, so that it can be remembered between visits to different pages.
|End of browsing session
|SEC_LANG
|Change website language
|Defines the language experience of the site based on your browser settings. Can be changed and updated at any time and on any page.
|1 month
|LANG_SEC
|Change website language
|Defines the language experience of the site based on your browser settings. Can be changed and updated at any time and on any page.
|1 month
|newsletter-popup
|Remember popup actions
|Supports display of a website notice for the EIB newsletter. When the value is set to "open" the notice has been displayed. The notice will appear after a user has accepted the cookie policy previously.
|1 year
|cookie-policy
|Remember popup actions
|To store if a user has accepted the cookie disclaimer notice. If a user has not accepted this popup, the notice will always be displayed.
|1 month
|covidAlert
|Remember popup actions
|To store if a user has accepted the cookie disclaimer notice. If a user has not accepted this popup, the notice will always be displayed.
|End of browsing session
|cookie-popup
|Remember popup actions
|Supports the display of the cookie policy notification. If the notification has been closed or accepted, it will have the value “notShow” and the notification will not be shown again.
|1 year
|cookie-popup-second
|Remember popup actions
|Supports the display of a second cookie policy notification, if this is in use. If the notification has been closed or accepted, it will have the value “notShow” and the notification will not be shown again.
|1 year
|cookie-popup-dev
|Remember popup actions
|Supports the display of the cookie policy notification. If the notification has been closed or accepted, it will have the value “notShow” and the notification will not be shown again.
|1 year
|cookie-popup-second-dev
|Remember popup actions
|Supports the display of a second cookie policy notification, if this is in use. If the notification has been closed or accepted, it will have the value “notShow” and the notification will not be shown again.
|1 year
|CookieConsent
|Remember cookie settings
|To identify if the user has allowed or disallowed ‘Third party cookies’ as listed below.
|1 month
|eib_ec
|Remember cookie settings
|To identify if the user has allowed or disallowed ‘Website analysis cookies’ as listed below.
|1 month
Website analysis cookies
These cookies help us to monitor the functions of the website and keep improving website services. These cookies do not collect, process, disseminate or record attributable personal data.
ONOFF
|Cookie name
|Service
|Purpose
|Description of use
|Expiry
|_pk_id.##.dcfc
|Piwik Pro
|Monitoring web use
|Used by Piwik Pro. Recognises website visitors (no personal information is collected on the user).
|1 year
|_pk_ses.##.dcfc
|Piwik Pro
|Monitoring web use
|Used by Piwik Pro. Identifies the pages viewed by the same user during the same visit. (no personal information is collected on the user).
|End of browsing session
THIRD PARTY COOKIES
Advertising cookies
These cookies are used by third-party services. These cookies are not set by default and need to be activated by the user.
ONOFF
|Cookie name
|Service
|Purpose
|Description of use
|Expiry
|_gcl_au
|Google AdSense
|Advertising
|Used specifically on the HR section of EIB.org
Used by Google AdSense to test the effectiveness of advertising on various websites using their services.
|3 month
|_gat_UA-##-#
|Advertising
|Used specifically on the HR section of EIB.org. Used to identify and keep track of unique users.
|90 days
|
_fbc
|Advertising
|Used specifically on the HR section of EIB.org. only set when a user arrives at your website from an Ad and the destination URL includes the click identifier "fbclid".
|90 days