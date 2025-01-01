Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Cookies on the EIB website

What are cookies?

Cookies are small text files stored on your computer or mobile device when you visit some websites. They help us remember your actions and preferences over time so you don’t have to re-enter them when you return.
 

How do we use cookies?

We use cookies in different ways, such as:

  • remembering preferences you’ve chosen previously, such as language
  • analysing how you use the site so we can keep making improvements
  • providing you a more personalised experience

Under no circumstances does the EIB use cookies to collect, process, disseminate or record attributable personal data.
 

Cookies we use

FUNCTIONALITY COOKIES

 

Website preferences

These cookies enable the site to operate correctly. Without these cookies we cannot remember choices you’ve selected or provide the services you’ve requested.

See cookies

 

Cookie name Purpose Description of use Expiry
JSESSIONID Browser session ID To identify unique browser session on the webserver. To store some information temporarily entered into website forms, so that it can be remembered between visits to different pages. End of browsing session
SEC_LANG Change website language Defines the language experience of the site based on your browser settings. Can be changed and updated at any time and on any page. 1 month
LANG_SEC Change website language Defines the language experience of the site based on your browser settings. Can be changed and updated at any time and on any page. 1 month
newsletter-popup Remember popup actions Supports display of a website notice for the EIB newsletter. When the value is set to "open" the notice has been displayed. The notice will appear after a user has accepted the cookie policy previously. 1 year
cookie-policy Remember popup actions To store if a user has accepted the cookie disclaimer notice. If a user has not accepted this popup, the notice will always be displayed. 1 month
covidAlert Remember popup actions To store if a user has accepted the cookie disclaimer notice. If a user has not accepted this popup, the notice will always be displayed. End of browsing session
cookie-popup Remember popup actions Supports the display of the cookie policy notification. If the notification has been closed or accepted, it will have the value “notShow” and the notification will not be shown again. 1 year
cookie-popup-second Remember popup actions Supports the display of a second cookie policy notification, if this is in use. If the notification has been closed or accepted, it will have the value “notShow” and the notification will not be shown again. 1 year
cookie-popup-dev Remember popup actions Supports the display of the cookie policy notification. If the notification has been closed or accepted, it will have the value “notShow” and the notification will not be shown again. 1 year
cookie-popup-second-dev Remember popup actions Supports the display of a second cookie policy notification, if this is in use. If the notification has been closed or accepted, it will have the value “notShow” and the notification will not be shown again. 1 year
CookieConsent Remember cookie settings To identify if the user has allowed or disallowed ‘Third party cookies’ as listed below. 1 month
eib_ec Remember cookie settings To identify if the user has allowed or disallowed ‘Website analysis cookies’ as listed below. 1 month

Website analysis cookies

These cookies help us to monitor the functions of the website and keep improving website services. These cookies do not collect, process, disseminate or record attributable personal data.

ONOFF

See cookies

 

Cookie name Service Purpose Description of use Expiry
_pk_id.##.dcfc Piwik Pro Monitoring web use Used by Piwik Pro. Recognises website visitors (no personal information is collected on the user). 1 year
_pk_ses.##.dcfc Piwik Pro Monitoring web use Used by Piwik Pro. Identifies the pages viewed by the same user during the same visit. (no personal information is collected on the user). End of browsing session

THIRD PARTY COOKIES

 

Advertising cookies

 

These cookies are used by third-party services. These cookies are not set by default and need to be activated by the user.

ONOFF

See cookies

 

Cookie nameServicePurposeDescription of useExpiry
_gcl_au Google AdSense Advertising Used specifically on the HR section of EIB.org
Used by Google AdSense to test the effectiveness of advertising on various websites using their services.		 3 month
_gat_UA-##-# Facebook Advertising Used specifically on the HR section of EIB.org. Used to identify and keep track of unique users. 90 days

_fbc

 Facebook Advertising Used specifically on the HR section of EIB.org. only set when a user arrives at your website from an Ad and the destination URL includes the click identifier "fbclid". 90 days

Other cookie information

Embedded content

Embedded content from other websites, such as videos, social feeds or charts, may be contained within some pages on the website. This content behaves in the same way as if seen on the other website and it may collect behavioural data using cookies. This may include tracing your interaction with the content if you have an account and are logged in on that website.

The embedded content on this website includes services from:


Google Analytics

This is a web analytics service provided by Google, Inc. ("Google") to help analyse the use of the website. The information generated by the cookies about the use of the website - standard internet log information (including your IP address) and visitor behaviour information in an anonymous form - is transmitted to and stored by Google including on servers in the United States. We anonymise your IP address before sending it to Google.

In accordance with its Privacy Shield Certification, Google declares that it complies with the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework. Google may transfer the information collected by Google Analytics to third parties where required to do so by law, or where such third parties process the information on Google's behalf.

According to Google Analytics terms of service, Google will not associate the data subject IP address with any other data held by Google.

You may refuse the use of Google Analytics cookies by downloading and installing Google Analytics Opt-out Browser Add-on - Download Google Analytics Opt-out Browser Add-on.

Social networks

Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube may set cookies for sharing content on social networks, for usage statistics or for learning user preferences. The presence, number and status of cookies may depend on how you use the platforms concerned before or while visiting the EIB’s website. Find out more in the relevant policies of Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube. Opt out of Google Doubleclick Ad network used by YouTube.


Managing cookies in your browser

Most browsers allow you to manage your website cookies, enabling you to delete or block cookies. By deleting cookies, any preferences previously made will be lost. By blocking cookies completely a website may not function properly, including videos and webstreaming.

To find out more about managing your cookies, visit the site 'All about cookies'.

