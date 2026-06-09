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        New report on mobilization of private finance by Multilateral Development Banks and Development Finance Institutions shows record levels

        9 June 2026
        EIB

        Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), including the European Investment Bank, published their latest report on their collective private finance mobilization, which which has reached a new global record.

        In 2024, total private mobilization by MDBs and DFIs reached $278.5 billion across all income levels, representing a 27% increase compared to 2023.

        The 2024 report, “Mobilization of Private Finance by Multilateral Development Banks and Development Finance Institutions" also highlights that in middle-income and low-income countries, mobilization attributable to MDBs and DFIs rose to its highest level ever, $108.7 billion, a 31% increase from 2023.

        The report outlines the growing role MDBs and DFIs are playing in mobilizing finance to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as the world approaches the 2030 deadline.

        Following calls from the G20 to improve funding and reporting, the 2024 report provides more detailed data than previous editions, including, for the first time, a breakdown by financial instrument. This more granular breakdown reveals that banking and business services make up the largest share of mobilization by sector, while debt has the largest share by financial instrument. Each represents around 40% of total private mobilization in middle-income and low-income countries, significantly higher than any other sector or instrument.

        Finally, the report notes that MDBs are in the final stages of updating their shared methodology. This update will better capture new types of financing and expand coverage. The new methodology is expected to be published in 2026, and future reports will use it for their estimates.

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        • Institutional
        • MDBs
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