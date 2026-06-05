Morocco: EIB mobilises second tranche of €500 million for post-earthquake reconstruction with EU support

EIB

EIB mobilises second tranche of €500 million to accelerate reconstruction of the High Atlas regions affected by the earthquake, with the support of the European Union

Second tranche brings EU bank's total commitment to €1 billion, implemented with High Atlas Development Agency (ADHA).

Financing targets essential infrastructure (roads, schools and healthcare facilities) in most affected areas, according to enhanced earthquake-resistant and energy-efficient standards.

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Union's (EU) bank, is mobilising a second tranche of €500 million (approximately 5.4 billion dirhams) as part of its €1 billion commitment to the reconstruction of the High Atlas regions affected by the earthquake of 8 September 2023. Gathered on Friday, 5 June 2026 at the Moroccan Ministry of Economy and Finance in Rabat, the Kingdom of Morocco, the EIB and the European Union marked the programme’s transition into its large-scale deployment phase. Guaranteed by the EU, this financing supports the reconstruction programme led by the Moroccan authorities.

The ceremony brought together EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris, Moroccan Minister Delegate in charge of the Budget Fouzi Lekjaa, ADHA Director General Said Laith and EU Ambassador to Morocco Dimiter Tzantchev.

The previous day, Vice-President Tsakiris visited the disaster-affected areas in the province of Al Haouz, where he toured reconstructed and rehabilitated schools and health facilities, as well as the construction site of the main national road crossing the area. This visit allowed him to observe progress on the ground and to speak with local stakeholders.

The EIB structured its engagement in three successive phases, adapted to the evolving needs on the ground. In the first weeks following the earthquake, the EU bank mobilised emergency financing to support the most critical operations, including debris removal, equipment mobilisation and the provision of temporary accommodation.

From December 2023, the EIB supported a transitional phase aimed at ensuring continuity between emergency response and structured reconstruction until ADHA reached full operational capacity. The programme is now entering its large-scale deployment phase, in line with the priorities defined by the Moroccan government. The financed investments meet high standards of seismic resistance and energy efficiency, consistent with the EU-Morocco Green Partnership.

The financing is accompanied by a technical assistance grant dedicated to programme implementation to strengthen institutional capacities and guarantee the quality of the reconstructed infrastructure. This combination of guaranteed loans and technical support reflects the Team Europe approach, further reinforced by direct grants awarded today by the Delegation of the EU to civil society organisations, in support of community-led reconstruction in the affected areas.

The programme also includes a component dedicated to gender equality and social inclusion, supported by an action plan developed with ADHA and sectoral ministries, with concrete measures and monitoring indicators across the education, health and infrastructure sectors.

EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris said: “With this second tranche of €500 million, the EIB is bringing its commitment to the reconstruction of the High Atlas region affected by the earthquake to €1 billion. As the programme enters its deployment phase, this financing, implemented in close partnership with the Moroccan authorities and with the support of the EU, will enable the construction of essential, safer and more energy-efficient infrastructure, adapted to the needs of the population. The EIB remains committed alongside Morocco to support this key phase of reconstruction and development.”

Said Laith, Director General of the High Atlas Development Agency (ADHA) said: “This field visit provided a concrete opportunity to observe the progress achieved in the areas affected by the earthquake, particularly in schools, healthcare facilities and access infrastructure. Beyond the reconstruction of equipment, the key challenge is to sustainably restore people’s access to essential services, through an approach based on proximity, coordination and territorial impact. ADHA remains fully mobilised, alongside its national and international partners, to support this momentum for the benefit of the inhabitants of the High Atlas.”

EU Ambassador to Morocco Dimiter Tzantchev said: “In a crisis like the one experienced by the Al Haouz region, solidarity is a long-term commitment. The European Union remains fully committed to supporting Morocco's reconstruction efforts and contributing to the development of more resilient and sustainable infrastructure for the benefit of its people.”

The EIB and its partners will continue to support the programme through to completion, serving the people of the High Atlas and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Background information

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financial arm of the European Union, owned by its 27 Member States, and one of the world’s largest multilateral development banks.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. It is a key partner of Team Europe and the Global Gateway strategy. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, businesses, and institutions through its offices around the world.

A partner of Morocco since 1979, the EIB has mobilised over €11 billion for transformative projects contributing to the Kingdom’s sustainable development. Its financing focuses on essential infrastructure, including water and sanitation, energy, transport, education and health, as well as support for the private sector. For more information on EIB activities in Morocco: www.eib.org/en/projects/country/morocco