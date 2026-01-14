EIB Global backs RMBV North Africa Fund III to power private sector growth in Egypt, as part of a regional strategy covering North Africa

EIB

The EIB is supporting the RMBV North Africa Fund III with a $80 million commitment expected to unlock more than $300 million for investments.

The fund provides capital and managerial added value to support the growth and institutionalisation of enterprises across high-impact sectors such as consumer goods and services, healthcare, and education.

The fund is expected to strengthen trade linkages with EU economies and foster regional job creation while making a substantial contribution to gender equality.

The European Investment Bank (EIB), through its development arm EIB Global, is investing $80 million in the RMBV North Africa Fund III to accelerate private sector development and sustainability in Egypt as part of a regional investment strategy covering North Africa. The signature took place at an event in Cairo attended by Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation of Egypt H.E. Rania Al-Mashat, EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti, and RMBV Managing Partner Ahmed Badreldin.

The fund will provide capital and managerial added value to local enterprises across high-impact sectors such as consumer goods and services, healthcare, and education, unlocking new opportunities for Egypt and enabling regional growth, while fostering closer economic integration between Europe and Egypt.

The RMBV North Africa Fund III is managed by RMBV, a seasoned investment firm with an established track record of delivering sustainable growth across the region. By supporting the growth of local private sector enterprises, the fund aims to foster innovation and competitiveness while strengthening trade relations between European industries and Egypt.

In addition to driving capital into transformative businesses, the fund reflects EIB Global’s mission to work hand-in-hand with local investment firms that can play a catalytic role in the local capital markets and enhance corporate governance, digitalisation, and environmental standards.

“Given Egypt’s strategic importance in areas such as energy cooperation, migration, and shared economic interests, it is a key counterpart for the European Union and central to EIB Global’s strategy. In this context, private equity funds play a crucial role in supporting the private sector, while fostering a “win-win” approach between the European Union and Egyptian private sector partners,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti.

“Today we are witnessing an important chapter in the strategic partnership between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the EIB. This reflects confidence in the Egyptian economy and affirms the state's direction towards maximizing the role of the private sector as a key partner in development. Through the partnership between the EIB and the investment fund RMBV North Africa Fund III efforts are underway to support regional investments and enhance shared growth and economic integration between Egypt and Europe,” said Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation of Egypt H.E. Rania Al-Mashat.

“We are delighted to welcome the European Investment Bank as an anchor investor in the Fund. The EIB’s support is a strong endorsement of our strategy and our track record, and it reinforces our shared commitment to backing high-quality businesses that contribute to sustainable growth, job creation and economic resilience across our target markets. Through our portfolio, we seek to foster a virtuous cycle of growth by strengthening local value chains while deepening commercial and industrial partnerships with European suppliers, technology providers and service companies,” said RMBV Managing Partner Ahmed Badreldin.

This initiative complements the European Union’s Global Gateway and Team Europe efforts to deepen cooperation through sustainable investment, innovation, and inclusive growth. It supports private sector expansion in areas that boost economic resilience and create quality jobs while contributing to the European Union’s broader neighbourhood strategy for regional stability.

In line with EIB Global’s inclusive investment strategy, the RMBV North Africa Fund III will ensure that at least 30% of its portfolio directly contributes to advancing gender equality. This includes supporting women-led enterprises, promoting gender-responsive business practices, and fostering inclusive employment opportunities across the fund’s target sectors. By embedding gender considerations into its investment approach, the fund aims to drive equitable growth and unlock the full potential of diverse talent in Egypt and across North Africa.

Background information

About EIB Global

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of the Global Gateway. It aims to support around €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world. Photos of EIB headquarters for media use are available here.

About the EIB Group

The EIB Group, consisting of the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund, is the biggest multilateral financial institution in the world and one of the largest providers of finance for climate action. As the bank of the European Union, its shareholders are the EU Member States, and it works in close collaboration with the European Commission. The EIB Group’s policy priorities are financing small and medium firms, innovation, digital and human capital, sustainable cities and regions, and sustainable energy and natural resources. Its work extends beyond Europe to over 160 countries.

About the Global Gateway Investment Agenda

EIB Global is a key partner in the implementation of the European Union’s Global Gateway Investment Agenda, supporting sound projects that improve global and regional connectivity in the digital, climate, transport, health, energy and education sectors. Investing in connectivity is at the very heart of what EIB Global does, building on the Bank’s 65 years of experience in this domain.

About RMBV

RMBV is an independent investment firm dedicated to transforming small and mid-sized companies into industry leaders across Egypt and North Africa. The firm focuses on four core sectors – consumer goods and services, education, healthcare, and financial services – where it has built deep expertise and a proven track record. RMBV works closely with founders and management teams to unlock growth potential, combining operational discipline with strategic insight to scale sustainable businesses. Rooted in partnership and shared values, RMBV adopts a hands-on approach to value creation, driving performance improvement and institutionalisation. Beyond financial returns, the firm is committed to creating lasting socioeconomic impact by expanding access to quality jobs, goods, and essential services. Through this approach, RMBV fosters inclusive growth, supports gender balance, and contributes to the broader development of resilient market ecosystems.