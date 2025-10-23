Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Italy: EIB lends €150 million to ICSC for the construction and upgrading of sports and cultural infrastructure

23 October 2025
EIB
  • The investments concern the construction and upgrading of publicly-owned sports and cultural infrastructure, with benefits in terms of urban regeneration, social inclusion and environmental sustainability
  • This is the fourth agreement between the EIB and ICSC making a total of €500 million for local and regional authorities investing in sport and culture

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a €150 million loan to Istituto per il Credito Sportivo e Culturale (ICSC), the Italian development bank that promotes the country’s sustainable and inclusive development through financial support to the sports and cultural sectors. The agreement was signed today in Rome by EIB Director General of Operations Jean-Christophe Laloux and CEO of ICSC Antonella Baldino, in the presence of EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti.

The EIB funding will help finance projects – up to €40 million per project – dedicated to the construction of new sports and cultural facilities, upgrading of existing facilities, and to operations promoting sustainable urban mobility, such as the creation of new cycle paths. All operations will concern public property with unrestricted access, and final beneficiaries will be local and regional authorities, in particular municipalities.

“This partnership between the EIB and ICSC plays a key role by placing sport and culture at the heart of strategies designed to promote social inclusion and urban regeneration at local and regional level. This new agreement reinforces our joint commitment to communities in Italy by promoting projects combining environmental sustainability, social cohesion and economic development,” said EIB Director General of Operations Jean-Christophe Laloux.

“This new agreement with the EIB is another step forward in supporting the country’s sustainable and inclusive growth through sport and culture. The EIB funding will enable local and regional authorities to invest in the construction and upgrading of modern, accessible and efficient public amenities, with tangible return in terms of urban regeneration, social cohesion and economic development. This direct commitment to multiplying the social return on investment will create more opportunities for young people, foster greater inclusion, reduce inequalities and will make a key contribution to the green transition,” said CEO of Istituto per il Credito Sportivo e Culturale Antonella Baldino.

This new agreement between the EIB and ICSC consolidates a positive partnership that contributes significantly to the sustainable modernisation of social infrastructure in Italy.

Thanks to the EIB's previous financing worth €350 million, more than 1 100 projects have been carried out to upgrade sports and cultural facilities throughout Italy, with a particular focus on the south of the country, in line with the regional rebalancing objectives laid down in the financing conditions.

These operations, designed to improve energy efficiency, accessibility and sustainable mobility, have had a major social impact, with an average SROI (Social Return on Investment) value of 3.5x: for every euro invested, the community has benefited to the tune of €3.50 in terms of enhanced quality of life, employment growth, energy savings and increased participation in sports and cultural activities.

Related project(s)

ICSC SPORT AND CULTURAL PUBLIC INVESTMENTS FL

The Operation consists in a EUR 150m intermediated framework loan to support Istituto per il Credito Sportivo e Culturale S.p.A. in financing small-sized public investments promoted primarily by municipalities in Italy.

Signed | 15/10/2025

Contact

Lorenzo Squintani

Press Office

Reference

2025-406-EN

Related tags

  • infrastructure
More press releases
17 October 2025

Italy: InvestEU - New €200 million agreement between EIB and SMAT to strengthen Turin water service

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a €200 million loan to Società Metropolitana Acque Torino S.p.A (SMAT) to support its investment programme for the three-year period spanning 2025 to 2027. The first tranche of €100 million was signed in Rome today by EIB Director General of Operations Jean-Christophe Laloux and SMAT Chairman Paolo Romano. The agreement is supported by InvestEU, the European Union’s investment programme.

InvestEU Italy European Union
16 October 2025

Italy: EIB lends €100 million to CAP Group to upgrade water and sewerage infrastructure in Milan and several provinces in Lombardy

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and CAP Group have signed a new €100 million finance contract to support the company's investment plan for the period 2025-2030. The agreement was announced by EIB Director General of Operations Jean-Christophe Laloux and Chairman of CAP Group Yuri Santagostino.

Water Wastewater Water, wastewater management Italy European Union Climate and environment
9 October 2025

Italy: EIB and Banca di Asti: €100 million to support small and medium agribusinesses

The EIB and Banca di Asti today signed a new €100 million agreement to support small and medium agribusinesses in Italy. The agreement was signed at the 11th Annual Conference on Financial Instruments of the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) hosted in Milan by the European Commission together with the EIB Advisory team. The event, which brought together more than 150 experts, focused on examining the simplification measures introduced by the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the role of European financial instruments in supporting the sustainable digital transition of the agricultural sector.