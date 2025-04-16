The EIB Group at IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings: stepping up partnerships for win-win outcomes and collective security

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño will lead an EIB Group delegation to meet global partners and fellow Multilateral Development Banks in Washington DC

Boosting strategic investment to reinforce peace, prosperity and partnerships is at the heart of the EIB Group agenda

Announcements to include new investments for energy security, climate action and accelerated support for Ukraine, as well strengthening cooperation with fellow Multilateral Development Banks

An EIB Group delegation led by President Nadia Calviño will participate in the 2025 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group taking place this week in Washington DC. Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros will join the EIB Group President to meet key partners in international development and finance.

Discussions will focus on building solid partnerships and deepening cooperation within the Multilateral Development Bank family.

On the margins of the Spring Meetings, the EIB Group is expected to sign agreements with partners, such as the EBRD and the World Bank Group to support sustainable development around the world.

The Group will also announce new investments with private sector partners for climate innovation in developing countries as well as financing for energy security.

Speaking ahead of the Spring Meetings, EIB President Nadia Calviño said,

“In these times of extreme volatility, we have three priorities in mind: peace, prosperity and partnership. That means support to the multilateral system, international cooperation and solid partnerships around the world, based on mutual respect and leading to win-win outcomes¨.

“Our gathering in Washington is a timely and I welcome opportunity to take stock with our partners, to coordinate our actions and work together for a more peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world”.

The EIB President will also take part in the International Monetary Financial Committee Plenary sessions and will join other heads of the world’s Multilateral Development Banks for discussions on increasing the collective impact of their financing around the world.

She will also take part in the 7th Ukraine Ministerial Roundtable at the World Bank, as well as updating partners on the EIB Group’s contribution.

As part of the EU response, the EIB has disbursed €2,2 billion since Russia’s invasion, with a recent agreement with the European Commission to guarantee a further €2 billion of financing under the EU‘s Ukraine Facility. Earlier this month the EIB signed three new agreements to provide the country with €300 million to restore and repair essential services and municipal infrastructure.

For more information about the EIB Group at the WBG/IMF Spring meetings visit:

https://www.eib.org/en/events/eib-at-spring-meetings

President Calvino and the EIB Delegation will also take part in a number of policy events and discussions which include:

Europe’s moment: building bridges to shared prosperity. President Calviño in conversation with Cecilia Malmström

Date: 22nd April at 15h00

Venue: Peterson Institute for International Economics

Follow online – https://www.piie.com/events/2025/europes-moment-building-bridges-shared-prosperity

Reconstructing Ukraine—The Path Forward

With President Nadia Calviño, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso and Ukraine’s Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko

Date: 23rd April 9.00

Venue: Council on Foreign Relations

Follow online – https://www.cfr.org

A Strong Europe in a Changing World

Conference and Q & A with students

Date: 23rd April at 10h45

Venue: Georgetown UniversityEvents https://global.georgetown.edu/events

