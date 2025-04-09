EIB Group President Calviño and Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal accelerate support to Ukraine with new projects restoring vital services

EIB

Finance contracts have been signed for three new public sector projects worth €300 million under the European Union’s Ukraine Facility.

Today’s signing follows the guarantee agreement approved just a month ago with the European Commission unlocking €2 billion of EIB investments for Ukraine.

This new financing addresses the country’s urgent recovery needs for water facilities; district heating; and reconstruction of social infrastructure, such as schools, housing and hospitals.

These agreements build on the €2.2 billion in emergency and recovery support that the EIB Group has already provided to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Today, EIB President Nadia Calviño, Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met to accelerate support for Ukraine with the implementation of three new EIB projects worth €300 million. The meeting and signing took place at the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, with the participation of EU High Representative and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas, Commissioners Marta Kos and Valdis Dombrovskis. The financing, signed today, is backed by guarantees under the EU’s Ukraine Facility and supports Ukraine’s recovery efforts, including the restoration of essential public infrastructure and services. It follows the guarantee agreement approved just month ago with the European Commission unlocking €2 billion of investments.

These new projects build on the EIB Group’s numerous programmes across the country, reinforcing critical infrastructure such as heating and water to ensure the delivery of essential municipal services and support the functioning of the economy. Communities and households across Ukraine – particularly those affected by the destruction of key infrastructure such as the Kakhovka Dam – will benefit directly from these investments.

As highlighted during President Calviño’s visit to Kyiv in February, this €300 million investment will help to rebuild social and municipal facilities affected by the war and to improve access to heating, water and sanitation. The package includes:

€100 million for the Ukraine Recovery III project

€100 million for the Ukraine Water Recovery project

€100 million for the Ukraine District Heating Ukreximbank project

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said: “I am grateful to the European Investment Bank for its substantial support of the Ukrainian Government’s efforts to ensure the rapid recovery of our country. This is not only about rebuilding what has been destroyed, but also about creating modern, resilient, and energy-efficient infrastructure. Each of the projects launched today is an investment in the development of Ukrainian communities, the stability of our economy, and the secure European future of our nation.”

EIB President Nadia Calviño said: “Just one month ago, we signed a guarantee agreement with the European Commission to unlock €2 billion of support under the EU’s Ukraine Facility. And already today, we have signed three new projects with the Ukrainian government: for water, district heating, and municipal infrastructure — for schools, hospitals, and housing for internally displaced people. This is Europe at its best, speeding up support to reinforce our collective security and strong partnerships.”

“These investments will help ensure that schools, social housing, hospitals, heating, water and energy infrastructure continue to function for millions of Ukrainians despite the challenges of war. Together with our EU partners, we are working to deliver concrete support where it is needed most,” added EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who oversees the Bank’s operations in Ukraine.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said: “The European Union’s support for Ukraine is a cornerstone of our broader approach to European security and resilience. By backing EIB investments through the Ukraine Facility, we are enabling the swift reconstruction of essential infrastructure, from schools and hospitals to energy. These efforts are not just about recovery; they are a strategic investment in a secure and democratic Ukraine on its EU path. Ukraine’s reconstruction is Europe’s responsibility, and part of our shared future.”

European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Implementation and Simplification Valdis Dombrovskis said: “The European Commission and the EIB Group continue to work together to deliver crucial support to Ukraine and its people in the face of Russia’s brutal, full-scale invasion. Today’s agreements will provide a further €300 million in financing to address Ukraine’s urgent recovery and reconstruction needs. This includes repairing critical infrastructure and ensuring essential public services like water and heating are maintained. This sends a clear signal that the EU is delivering on its commitments to Ukraine and its people.”

Rebuilding social infrastructure and essential services

The €100 million Ukraine Recovery III project will help to rehabilitate critical social infrastructure in over 100 communities across Ukraine. It will provide access to essential services including healthcare, education, social housing, water supply, sewerage and heating.

Improving access to safe water and sanitation

The €100 million Ukraine Water Recovery project will provide financing to repair and modernise water supply and wastewater treatment systems damaged by the war. Many communities across Ukraine have experienced severe disruptions to their access to safe drinking water and sanitation. This investment will help restore and secure access to clean water and essential sanitation services, contributing to better living conditions and public health for millions of Ukrainians.

Ensuring reliable district heating services in Ukraine

The €100 million Ukraine District Heating Ukreximbank project will be implemented in cooperation with Ukreximbank, which will act as an intermediary bank for on-lending to local authorities. The project will help to restore and improve district heating infrastructure across Ukraine. Investments will focus on decentralised heat generation, renewable energy solutions, and energy efficiency in public buildings. The project will enable outdated or damaged heat generation facilities to be restored and protected quickly to guarantee the supply of critical services during the winter and to improve Ukraine’s energy security.

“Ukreximbank’s ongoing partnership with the European Investment Bank, particularly through the Ukraine District Heating project, directly addresses the urgent need to boost energy efficiency in municipalities in order to lead them towards energy decentralisation and to enhance reliance on renewable energy sources. We are grateful for the EIB’s unwavering support for Ukraine and decades-long partnership with Ukreximbank in delivering large-scale social impact projects,” said Chairman of Ukreximbank’s Management Board Viktor Ponomarenko.

Background information

The EIB in Ukraine

The EIB Group has supported Ukraine’s resilience, economy and recovery efforts since the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, with €2.2 billion already disbursed since 2022. The Bank continues to focus on securing Ukraine’s energy supply, restoring damaged infrastructure and maintaining essential public services across the country. Under a guarantee agreement signed with the European Commission, the EIB is set to invest at least €2 billion more in urgent recovery and reconstruction. This funding is part of the European Union’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility for 2024–2027 and is fully aligned with the priorities of the Ukrainian government.