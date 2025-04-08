EIB Group opens office in Estonia to bolster strategic investments

EIB

EIB Group inaugurates an office in Estonia to support strategic investments and sustainable growth.

New presence in Tallinn to deepen cooperation with partners in public and private sectors.

Move comes day after EIB Group representation opened in Latvia, highlighting reinforced focus on Baltics.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group opened an office in Estonia today to drive strategic investments and sustainable growth in the country. The new office, located in the capital Tallinn, will focus on priority projects in areas including climate action, digitalisation, security and defence.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), will use its presence in Tallinn to deepen cooperation with Estonian partners in the public and private sectors including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

"The opening of our office in Tallinn is a landmark moment,” said EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros. “This new presence will not only connect with Estonian businesses but also support the local financial markets in their needs. Our aim is to foster innovation, drive sustainable development, and support Estonia's economy across multiple sectors."

„I welcome the EIB to Estonia,“ said Estonian Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi. „The EIB Group is well-known for many big clients in Estonia, including the government itself - but the local presence will increase the awareness among larger group of stakeholders including the core of our economy the SMEs - who benefit from the EIB via the intermediaries. I particularly welcome the EIB´s increased support to European security and defence.“

The EIB Group has invested €5.6 billion in Estonia since the start of operations in the country in 1993 – with more than €4 billion from the EIB and over €1 billion from the EIF. Last year, EIB Group financing in Estonia totalled €498 million and is expected to support total investments of €2.2 billion – representing 5.6% of Estonian gross domestic product (GDP), the highest in Europe.

Recent EIB operations include loans of €700 million to the Estonian government for European Union grants co-financing, €31 million to renewable-energy company Sunly for solar-power expansion and €18 million to green-technology startup UP Catalyst for converting carbon-dioxide emissions into carbon-neutral graphite and nanotubes. For its part, the EIF recently moved to support Estonian businesses through financing deals with banks and other financial institutions including LHV Pank, SEB Pank, Swedbank and Hüpoteeklaen.

The Tallinn Office, located in the Rotermanni quarter, is headed by Götz von Thadden, a German national with over 20 years of experience within the EIB Group. “The new office reflects our excellent relationship with our valued shareholder. We have a long and successful history with public and private project promoters in Estonia, and I look forward to collaborating with local partners to support the country’s sustainable growth."

Future priorities for the EIB Group in Estonia include supporting renewable energy projects such as solar, wind, and energy storage; improving infrastructure and fostering business innovation and startups.

The EIB Group has recently approved additional measures to support security and defence in Europe. This will allow to finance projects dedicated to military uses, such as barracks, storage facilities, drones, helicopters, radars, satellites, advanced avionics, propulsion, and optics, while maintaining strong financing capacity.

The bank has a pipeline of 14 defence projects expected for approval across Europe, including those in drones, space, cybersecurity, and quantum technologies, as well as facilities enhancing Europe’s defense capabilities.

The EIB Group’s Office in Tallinn reflects a reinforced commitment to the Baltics as a whole, where until this week the organisation had a hub covering all three Baltic States in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. Yesterday, the EIB Group opened its first office in the Latvian capital Riga.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investments outside the European Union, and the capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.