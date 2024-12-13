Morocco: EIB and CDG strengthen their strategic partnership to address global development challenges and promote sustainability

EIB

Signing of guarantee agreements to mobilise key investments.

More than €455 million already committed for projects supporting sustainable infrastructure and Moroccan small and medium-sized businesses.

Strategic cooperation aligned with the objectives of the EIB as the EU climate bank, and with CDG’s CAP 2030 strategy.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion (CDG) confirmed their long-standing partnership at a high-level workshop held today in Luxembourg. This strategic event brought together CDG Director General Khalid Safir and EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris to reinforce their cooperation on key sustainable development initiatives in Morocco.

This workshop was an opportunity to consolidate the joint commitment of the EIB and CDG to Morocco’s social, economic and environmental challenges. Discussions focused on key topics such as climate finance, energy efficiency and financial inclusion, relating to CDG’s strategy and the EIB’s role as the European Union’s climate bank.

Since the start of their partnership, more than €455 million has been committed by the EIB to support projects led by CDG and its subsidiaries. These investments have made it possible to finance initiatives such as the Technopoles Maroc II programme, aimed at modernising industrial areas in five regions of the Kingdom of Morocco by promoting circular and carbon-neutral industries, as well as small and medium-sized businesses via FINEA.

The outcome of the meeting included the signing of new guarantee agreements to unlock investments to support industrial areas, strengthen small and medium-sized businesses and promote sustainable infrastructure projects. These commitments illustrate the shared ambition of both institutions to generate a significant impact for the benefit of local communities.

Both institutions underlined their shared commitment to jointly address global economic, social and environmental challenges. The discussions highlighted the importance of supporting Morocco’s transition to low-carbon and resilient development, using innovative financing tools to promote smart energy solutions, and strengthening global coordination between public development banks, including through initiatives such as the Finance in Common Summit.

This high-level meeting marks a key step in strengthening the partnership between the EIB and CDG, celebrating a shared vision where sustainability, innovation and prosperity go hand in hand.

EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris said: “Our collaboration with CDG demonstrates how public financial institutions can join forces to address common global challenges. The commitments that we agreed on today demonstrate our shared belief in aligning our strategies and translating them into tangible benefits for local communities.”

Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion (CDG) Director General Khalid Safir said: “This bilateral meeting with the European Investment Bank marks a new step in our long-standing partnership, focused on finding innovative and sustainable solutions to economic and social challenges. Together, we have always placed sustainable development and social inclusion at the core of our actions. This is a crucial opportunity to strengthen our cooperation, especially in key areas such as energy transition, advanced regionalisation and the attractiveness of regions. CDG is doing all it can to provide solutions to the financing needs for climate change mitigation and adaptation as well as key economic sectors focused on exports and job creation. ”

Background information

European Investment Bank (EIB)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner in the Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027, around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. It is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to people, companies and institutions through our offices around the world.

Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion (CDG)

Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion (CDG) is a public financial institution with a dual mandate:

Collect and secure regulated savings, in particular deposits from the CNSS (National Social Security Fund), the Caisse d’Épargne Nationale, the legal professions, as well as consignations;

Turn long-term savings into profitable investments that generate socioeconomic growth.

Since its creation in 1959, the CDG has been at the forefront of the national effort to build a productive current and a prosperous future for the people of Morocco and the country itself. For the public authorities, it is a body for securing national savings through rigorous deposit management. The ‘Amana’ entrusted to it thus imposes a dual duty of responsibility and performance to serve the public interest.

Over the years, the CDG has become a true catalyst for long-term investments while developing unique expertise in the implementation of major infrastructure projects.

Its organisation is structured around five main areas of activity: Savings and Provident Management / Regional Development / Tourism / Investment / Banking and Finance