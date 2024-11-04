Italy: New EIB-CDP agreement to provide €1 billion in support for public sector

Shutterstock

A €500 million EIB guarantee will enable Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to provide new loans totalling €1 billion to public sector bodies.

The two institutions further strengthen their partnership aimed at boosting the Italian economy via initiatives with positive environmental impact implemented by public sector organisations, particularly in central and southern Italy.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) have announced an agreement to strengthen their cooperation to promote public sector investment in key sectors of the Italian economy. Up to €1 billion in new funds will support sustainable regional growth and public sector investment in various sectors with a positive impact on environmental sustainability, social cohesion, and development in the south of the country.

In concrete terms, the EIB will guarantee loans totalling up to €500 million granted by CDP to Italian regions, making it possible for Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to provide public sector bodies with loans up to double this amount (totalling up to €1 billion) over the next five years.

The new funds will help foster economic development in central and southern Italy – including in the areas hit by the 2016 central Italian earthquake – and will support projects aiming to mitigate climate change, improve resilience to adverse weather events and promote social cohesion.

This new agreement strengthens the already sound working relationship between the EIB and CDP to support the public sector. This is the second guarantee agreement between the EIB and CDP following that signed in 2022. The previous agreement aimed to promote economic growth and accelerate the green transition of public sector bodies on the ground.

Background information

European Investment Bank (EIB)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It finances sound investments that can contribute to EU policy. EIB projects strengthen competitiveness, foster innovation, promote sustainable development and improve social and territorial cohesion while supporting a fair and rapid transition towards climate neutrality. In the past five years, the EIB Group has provided more than €58 billion in financing for projects in Italy.

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP)

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is the national promotional institution that has supported the Italian economy since 1850. It is committed to accelerating the industrial and infrastructure development of the country in order to contribute to its economic and social growth. CDP’s core activity promotes sustainable regional development as well as the growth and innovation of Italian companies, including internationally. It partners with local authorities, providing funding and advisory services to build infrastructure and improve public utility services. It is also active in the field of international cooperation to implement projects in developing countries and emerging markets. Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is financed from entirely private resources via postal savings bonds and passbooks and through issues on the national and international financial markets.