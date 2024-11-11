Two-thirds of German respondents say they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change, EIB survey finds

©Allain Bachellier/ Getty images

Six in ten respondents in Germany recognise the need to change and adapt their lifestyle due to the effects of climate change, according to the annual Climate Survey commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Of the challenges facing their country, they ranked climate change as the third-most important, after large-scale migration and the rising cost of living. Many believe that investing in adaptation now will prevent higher costs in the future.

Key findings

92% of German respondents say it is important for their country to adapt to climate change, while 40% say it needs to be prioritised.

77% agree that spending on climate adaptation is required urgently to avoid even higher costs in the future.

The violent weather and heavy flooding caused by Storm Boris affected eastern and south-eastern Germany throughout September. Rivers swelled to dangerous levels, especially in Saxony.

As natural disasters increase in frequency and severity, the economic toll of climate change continues to rise. Scientists warn that these disasters will become increasingly costly. According to a report by the European Environment Agency,[1] Europe is currently the fastest-warming continent, with the number of extreme weather events expected to increase as global temperatures rise. A higher number of extreme weather events poses a significant threat to infrastructure and the stability of global water and food supplies, underlining the urgent need for comprehensive climate change adaptation strategies.

“The severe weather events we have seen, such as the recent flooding caused by Storm Boris, underline the urgent need for action to adapt to climate change,” said EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer. “At the EIB, we are committed to helping Germany build resilience. One demonstration of this commitment is our support for Berliner Wasserbetriebe’s investment programme, which is crucial for ensuring safe and reliable water supply in Berlin. The project will upgrade water and wastewater facilities and improve water quality for 4.4 million residents. By adapting these systems to climate challenges, we are ensuring that communities can thrive even in the midst of extreme weather. These investments create local jobs while contributing to a more resilient and healthier environment for the population.”

Today, the EIB released its seventh annual Climate Survey, which presents the views of over 24 000 respondents from across the European Union and the United States on the topic of climate change. In Germany, 1 008 people took part in the survey, which was conducted in August 2024.

A pressing issue

German respondents say that climate change is the third-biggest challenge facing their country, after large-scale migration and the rising cost of living.

92% of them recognise the need to adapt to climate change (compared to an average of 94% for the European Union).

40% (compared to 50% for the EU) view adaptation to climate change as a priority for Germany in the coming years.

Adapting to climate change is also considered an economic opportunity and a long-term investment:

78% (compared to the EU average of 86%) say that investing in climate change adaptation can create jobs and boost the local economy.

77% (compared to an average of 85% for the EU) believe that investment in climate change adaptation is required now to avoid higher costs in the future.

The impact of climate change and new habits

German respondents recognise the economic opportunities that climate change adaptation measures present, while first-hand experiences of extreme weather events add to the sense that urgent action is required:

71% (compared to the EU average of 80%) have experienced at least one extreme weather event in the last five years. 48% have been impacted by extreme heat and heatwaves, 31% by heavy storms or hail, and 28% by inland floods.

68% of German respondents (equal to the EU average) report having suffered at least one direct consequence of an extreme weather event. 28% (7 points above EU average) faced transportation disruptions like road closures, impassable bridges or delays in public transport; 23% saw forests or natural spaces near their homes destroyed; and 19% (2 points above EU average) had property damage (such as roof damage) due to flooding, landslides or soil erosion.

Although German respondents report less impact from extreme weather events than respondents in other EU countries, they still are aware of the need to adapt:

63% of German respondents recognise that they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change (compared to an average of 72% for the European Union).

32% think they will have to move to a less climate-vulnerable place (whether locally or abroad) to avoid floods, forest fires or other extreme weather events.

22% (compared to an EU average of 28%) say they will have to move to a cooler region or country.

To be able to adapt to climate change, individuals need the right information. Encouragingly, 79% of German respondents (8 points above the EU average) feel they are informed about what they can do to adapt their homes and lifestyles effectively. However, more than two-thirds (67%, compared to 60% for the EU) are unaware of public subsidies or financial incentives to support these efforts.

Adaptation priorities

German respondents identify the following key priorities for local climate adaptation:

45% (compared 42% for the EU) highlight adding tree-lined streets or creating green spaces to cool cities down.

39% cite improving infrastructure; for example, installing better drainage systems, flood barriers, storm shelters or more resilient power grids.

32% (vs. the EU average of 38%) note the need to educate the public on which behaviours to adopt in order to prevent or respond to problems caused by extreme weather events.

When asked who should pay for climate change adaptations:

32% think that the costs should be borne by the companies and industries that contribute most to climate change.

30% think everyone should pay equally.

18% say that wealthier individuals should bear the costs through higher taxes.

When asked who should receive support first:

34% believe that everyone should benefit equally.

32% think that the elderly should be prioritised.

25% say that people living in high-risk areas should be the first to receive support.

Concerns about who should benefit from adaptation aid go beyond local priorities. 56% of German respondents (very close to the EU average of 57%) recognise the need to support global adaptation efforts, and believe that their country should do more to help the most vulnerable developing nations adapt to the growing impacts of climate change.

Background information

EIB Group

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances sound investments that pursue EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund, signed a total of €88 billion in new financing in 2023 – 90% of it in the European Union. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €320 billion in investment, supporting 400 000 companies and 5.4 million jobs.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. It is on track to deliver on its commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030, as pledged in its Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects that contribute directly to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Around half of EIB financing within the European Union is directed to cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.

The EIB and climate adaptation in Germany

The EIB Group in 2023 has actively supported the green transition in Germany. The overall financing committed was raised to €8.6 billion, with two-thirds of this sum devoted to climate action and environmental sustainability. Continuing its multiannual support for the energy transition in Germany, the EIB provided €1 billion to finance two offshore wind farms, one of which was the EnBW wind farm in the North Sea. The Bank also invested in new regional trains for the S-Bahns of Munich and Baden-Württemberg. In addition, it co-financed the upgrade of the municipal public transport in Hanover, adding new trams, electric buses and charging stations. Finally, the EIB also invested in the adaptation programme of Berlin’s water and wastewater company.

The EIB Climate Survey

The EIB, the climate bank, released the seventh annual EIB Climate Survey today. The survey contains the views of over 24 000 respondents. Since its inception in 2018, it has provided valuable insight into how people in the European Union and the United States feel about climate change. This year’s survey was run by BVA Xsight from 6 to 23 August 2024. Respondents could complete it online by computer, tablet or mobile phone. More information about the methodology can be found here.

