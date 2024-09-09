Italian business innovation bolstered with €100 million initiative by EIB and venture capital firm LIFTT

EIB

Agreement foresees creation of a joint stock company in which EIB and LIFTT will each invest €50 million.

Around 20 to 30 equity investments envisaged primarily in Italian companies, focusing on sectors including life sciences, deeptech and cleantech.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Italian venture capital firm LIFTT are joining forces in a €100 million initiative to spur equity investments in highly innovative companies. The agreement, announced today in Rome by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and LIFTT Chairman Stefano Buono, foresees the creation of a joint stock company in which both the EIB and LIFTT will invest €50 million each.

The new entity, called LIFTT EuroInvest, will make 20 to 30 equity investments primarily in Italian startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps active in key sectors such as life sciences, cybersecurity, deeptech and cleantech. In addition to fostering technological innovation, the initiative will support sustainable growth by reducing the environmental footprint of the beneficiary companies.

“This partnership is a key step towards bridging the technological gap in Europe,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti. The significance of this agreement with LIFTT goes beyond a mere financial investment: it shows a tangible commitment to foster innovation, create high-skilled jobs in key sectors and drive progress and competitiveness in Europe,” said.

“This agreement is an important acknowledgment of LIFTT’s track record and expertise in investing in disruptive technologies,” said LIFTT Chairman Stefano Buono. “We thank the EIB for creating the opportunity to combine our commitment to support the development of companies that are inventing and building a sustainable and innovative future. We share the same outlook as the EIB and will pool our efforts to increase the competitiveness coefficient of Italian and European companies in high value-added sectors. Today is a fabulous day for those who believe and invest in Europe.”

LIFTT has consistently identified businesses that promote organic and sustainable growth in both industry and research. The new partnership with the EIB has the explicit goal of generating a strong socioeconomic impact by helping companies step up investments that support the technological and environmental transitions, contributing to the creation of skilled jobs in sectors that will shape future economy.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It finances sound investments that can contribute to EU policy. EIB projects strengthen competitiveness, foster innovation, promote sustainable development and improve social and territorial cohesion while supporting a fair and rapid transition towards climate neutrality. In the past five years, the EIB Group has provided more than €58 billion in financing for projects in Italy.

LIFTT is a not-only-profit investment holding company that aims to offer an innovative and dynamic vision of venture capital applied to technology transfer. Chaired by entrepreneur and scientist Stefano Buono, LIFTT promotes an ESG-inspired ethical business model and boasts over 200 private and institutional investors, including Azimut, the LINKS, Compagnia di San Paolo and CRT Foundations. LIFTT has raised €104.7m to date and has completed 51 investments in innovative startups and SMEs, starting from a pipeline of over 3000 companies operating in all market sectors, with a focus on deeptech. www.liftt.com