Partners in progress – Leading African fund managers will gather for the third time at Oxford’s Saïd Business School to boost Africa’s rising tech potential

The Africa Venture Finance Programme at Oxford’s Saïd Business School will host 44 prominent African and Africa-focused venture capital fund managers, with half of them being women.

They will share insights and strategies to foster a sustainable and impactful investment landscape across the continent.

The programme is funded by the EU, through Boost Africa, and by the AfricaGrow Technical Assistance Facility financed by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through KfW

From 9 to 13 September 2024, Boost Africa and AfricaGrow will host 44 leading fund managers from 33 African venture capital (VC) funds, including Partech, AfricInvest, TLcom, Norssken, Speedinvest, and others at Oxford university’s Saïd Business School. The Africa Venture Finance Programme (AVFP), a week-long, in-person course, has been developed specifically for VC fund managers investing in early and growth-stage technology companies in Africa. Attendees from across the continent will participate, with half of them being women, highlighting the industry’s need for greater inclusion of women at senior levels.

The programme supports the growth of Africa’s technology venture capital sector. Fund managers will be equipped to identify and fund innovative solutions, addressing Africa’s unique challenges. They will share expertise and facilitate discussions to drive rapid growth in Africa’s technology venture capital sector.

“The EIB is committed to financing new technology and ideas that will address the global challenges we all face,” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle. “We are proud of Boost Africa’s role in supporting a vibrant and resilient VC ecosystem in Africa and helping African entrepreneurs transform their ideas into successful businesses.”

Oxford Programme Director Aunnie Patton Power commented, “The African Venture Finance Programme exemplifies the kind of impactful, high-caliber initiatives we strive to offer at Saïd Business School. We take pride in our deep connections with the African continent, reflected in our students, alumni, and faculty, and we are excited to continue fostering the growth of emerging leaders through our programmes.”

Martin Ewald, Lead Portfolio Manager Impact Investments at Allianz Global Investors, commented, “At AfricaGrow, we are proud to serve as a catalyst for private capital into the African venture capital ecosystem. Our investments and technical assistance programs are designed to empower local first-time funds, extending our impact beyond our immediate portfolio. The Africa Venture Finance Program offers a unique opportunity for fund managers to exchange knowledge, create strong networks and forge valuable partnerships.”

In addition to Oxford academic staff, prominent investors and technology experts from around the world will engage with participants on various topics. This includes renowned African investors and AVFP alumni Khaled Ben Jilani from AfricInvest, Keet van Zyl from Knife Capital, and Ido Sum from TLcom. Attending fund managers will also have the opportunity to interact with representatives not only from the programme sponsors, the European Investment Bank and AllianzGI/ KfW/ DEG Impact, but also from development banks and international organizations such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), British International Investment (BII), the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO), the French Proparco development finance institution, and others. Additionally, the Alliance for Entrepreneurship in Africa and the Investing in Young Businesses in Africa (IYBA) initiative supported by the European Union (EU), will conduct a workshop to increase the coordination and cooperation between programmes helping investment funds and technology companies in Africa.

Boost Africa and AfricaGrow aim to have a catalytic effect on the emerging African start-up ecosystem by investing in and technically supporting VC funds in Africa. This week at Oxford Saïd Business School is unique in creating a platform for leading African VC managers to come together, learn from each other and be exposed to the latest theory and practices on venture funding.

The Africa Venture Finance Programme is supported by the EU via the Boost Africa programme and by the AfricaGrow Technical Assistance Facility.

Background information

About Boost Africa

Boost Africa is a joint initiative between the European Investment Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) to enable and enhance entrepreneurship and innovation across Africa in a commercially viable way. It addresses a current gap in the African market by providing early-stage venture capital paired with skills development.

Boost Africa focuses on financial intermediaries investing in innovative business models and start-ups developing digital solutions across various sectors including, inter alia, information and communication technologies (ICT), healthcare, climate mitigation and adaptation, education, financial services, and manufacturing sectors. There is a particular emphasis on financial intermediaries focusing on youth and women and on sectors where innovation can improve the quality of people’s lives, in particular for lower-income households.

Boost Africa Technical Assistance Facility, part of the broader Boost Africa programme, provides bespoke support to strengthen the core professional and operational skills of partner fund managers and their investees to realise growth potential among innovative tech start-ups and high growth SMEs in Africa. The Facility is funded by the European Commission and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States, through the 11th European Development Fund. The funding is managed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and implemented by Adam Smith Europe, part of the Adam Smith International Group.

About AfricaGrow

The AfricaGrow Fund of Funds is a blended finance vehicle managed by Allianz Global Investors and serves as a catalyst for private capital into Africa by providing a de-risked capital structure for institutional investors, fostering indirect investments into African Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups via local Private Equity and Venture Capital fund investments. Its LPs are DEG, KfW – on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and Allianz insurance companies.

As a legally independent entity, AfricaGrow is a central instrument of the Compact with Africa (CwA) initiative, which was launched in 2017 under the 50 German G20 presidency. The Technical Assistance Facility is funded by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through KfW, while the fund is managed by Allianz Global Investors and advised by DEG Impact GmbH.

About the EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.