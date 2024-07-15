Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EIB supports ZF in developing advanced braking and steering for cars

15 July 2024
ZF
  • German automotive supplier gets €425 million EIB loan to develop technologies for advanced braking and steering systems.
  • Innovation helps ZF navigate switch to automated driving and stay competitive.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a promotional loan of €425 million to German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The funds will enable ZF to invest a total of €1.3 billion in   research and development of innovative technologies for braking and steering systems, actively shaping the switch to software-defined vehicles.

With such new technologies, ZF will be able to remain competitive as the mobility sector moves towards highly automated driving. The company is already pioneering the development and industrialisation of modern chassis systems.

The loan will help to finance the development of x-by-wire technology, including the steer-by-wire system, which does away with the mechanical connection between the steering wheel and steering system. These technologies are fundamental for higher levels of vehicle automation. They lead to better vehicle control, more steering flexibility, greater driving stability at high speeds and, by extension, an overall increase in safety and comfort.

Alongside hardware components, software also plays a central role in this innovation project. The initiative follows a clear trend in the automotive industry away from the many individual controls of hardware components and towards overarching domain and zone architectures. New electric and electronic vehicle architectures bundle all the software for a specific functional area of a car in a central control unit. This is an important step on the road to autonomous driving.

As a result, the project will contribute to more efficient and sustainable mobility in Europe. About 30% of the planned investments will be made in EU cohesion regions such as Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic.

The investment will safeguard and create jobs as well as train people in new skills, especially software.

The transaction marks the third project between the EIB and ZF. They joined forces in 2016 to increase the efficiency of combustion engines and in 2021 to accelerate innovation in the field of autonomous driving.

"This project is an excellent example of how the EIB supports the innovation capacity of the European transport and automotive industry," says EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer. "Technological leadership in the field of highly innovative braking and steering systems is of great importance to strengthen the competitiveness of the European industry and to secure jobs along the entire value chain. This transaction underlines the successful strategic cooperation with ZF, a supplier with high innovative strength in this future area."

"We are pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with the EIB," said ZF Management Board member Michael Frick, who is responsible for IT, equity investments and passive safety technology as well as finance in the ZF Group. "The EIB stands for long-term financing and is recognised as a sustainable investor.  That suits us well as a company with two foundations as shareholders."

Background information

EIB Group

The EIB Group is the long-term lending institution of the European Union. It finances sound investments that contribute to EU policy objectives and works closely with other EU institutions and bodies to advance shared priorities such as equitable growth and a just transition towards climate neutrality. The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed a total of €88 billion in new financing in 2023, of which €8.6 billion in Germany.

All new projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Agreement. Investments in fossil fuels that do not reduce CO2 emissions are not eligible for financial support. The EIB Group is on track to deliver on its commitment to support €1 trillion in climate action and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030, as pledged in its Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing signed supports projects that directly contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and to a healthier environment. Approximately half of the EIB’s financing within the European Union goes to cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower, promoting inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.

About ZF

ZF is a global technology group that supplies advanced mobility products and systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology. Its comprehensive product range is primarily aimed at vehicle manufacturers, mobility providers and startup companies in the areas of transport and mobility. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company helps to reduce emissions, protect the climate and enhance safe mobility. Alongside the automotive sector of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, ZF also serves market segments such as construction and agricultural machinery, wind power, marine propulsion, rail drives and test systems.

With some 168 700 employees worldwide, ZF reported sales of €46.6 billion in 2023. The company operates 162 production sites in 31 countries.

Related project(s)

ZF ACTIVE SAFETY R&D INVESTMENTS

The project concerns the promoter's investments in research and development for innovative active safety technologies in automotive braking and steering, improving functional and safety performance of future vehicle applications such as autonomous driving.

Signed | 08/07/2024

Contact

Richard Willis

Press Office

Reference

2024-278-EN

Share

Related tags

  • management committee
  • Nicola Beer
Show more Show less

More press releases
2 December 2020

Germany: EIB and Software AG sign €130 million loan agreement for research, development and innovation

The EIB and Software AG have signed a loan agreement of up to €130 million. The loan will back Software AG’s research, development and innovation (RDI) activities related to its future enterprise software portfolio. In particular, the RDI programme will focus on Internet of Things (IoT) offerings for industry, such as cloud integration, streaming analytics and machine learning technologies, as well as digital business transformation products and services.

Institutional Digital and telecoms Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee Germany European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation
15 July 2020

Spain: Support for the European automotive industry - EIB finances ZANINI Auto Group's innovation strategy with €25 million loan

The EIB will provide €25 million to finance the research, development and innovation (RDI) investments of Spanish group ZANINI, which specialises in the development of components for the automotive sector. The EU bank is providing these funds under the Investment Plan for Europe, with a view to supporting innovation within the European automotive industry and thereby driving the economic recovery following the COVID-19 crisis.

Cybersecurity Institutional Digital and telecoms InvestEU EFSI impact Spain European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence
14 August 2025

Czech Republic to advance high-speed train travel with EIB advisory support

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will advise the Czech Republic’s national railway infrastructure manager, Správa železnic, on preparation and procurement of three major railway infrastructure projects as public-private partnerships (PPPs). These projects are priority domestic rail investments part of wider international corridors linking Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and Slovakia.