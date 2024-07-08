The fight against climate change requires collective action — from governments, institutions, businesses and individuals. A good understanding of the climate challenge is essential for people to make informed choices. To assess the public’s understanding of climate change in Slovakia, the sixth edition of the EIB Climate Survey focuses on people’s knowledge of climate change in three key areas: definitions and causes, consequences, and solutions. Participants answered 12 questions and were ranked on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 indicating the highest level of knowledge. With over 30 000 respondents across 35 countries, including the EU Member States, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Japan, India and Canada, the EIB Climate Survey provides valuable insights into people’s overall understanding of climate change.
Key findings
- Slovak respondents scored 6.16/10 on average, placing them slightly below the EU average of 6.37/10, in a knowledge test on the causes and consequences of climate change and solutions to address it. Finland leads the scoreboard with 7.22/10, followed by Luxembourg (7.19/10) and Sweden (6.96/10).
- Generational gap: Slovaks over 50 know much more than younger generations when it comes to the causes and consequences of climate change and solutions to address it.
- Overall knowledge gaps: Slovaks are aware of the causes and consequences of climate change but there is room for improvement in their knowledge about solutions. Similarly to the findings in most EU countries, a large share of Slovak respondents did not know that reducing speed limits on roads (87%) or better insulating buildings (71%) can help combat climate change.
How well do people understand the causes of climate change?
The first sub-index focuses on the definition and causes of climate change. In this area, Slovaks scored slightly below the EU average (6.97/10 compared to 7.21/10).
- When it came to defining climate change, most Slovakian respondents (69%) selected the correct definition (“A long-term shift in global climate patterns”), while only 6% believe that climate change is a hoax.
- Nearly three-quarters (70%) are also aware that the main causes of climate change are human activities such as deforestation, agriculture, industry and transport. Meanwhile, more than a quarter of the respondents believe otherwise (20% thinking it is caused by extreme natural phenomena, such as volcanic eruptions and heatwaves, and 10% believing that climate change is caused by the ozone hole).
- When asked about the three biggest greenhouse gas emitters worldwide, most Slovaks (71%) correctly selected the United States, China and India.
How aware are people of the consequences of climate change?
When asked about the consequences of climate change, Slovaks scored 7.35/10, below the EU average of 7.65/10.
- 81% know that it has a negative impact on human health (for example, it can lead to an increase in air pollutants such as ground-level ozone and particulate matter).
- 81% also correctly said that climate change is worsening world hunger by affecting crop yields due to extreme weather.
- Regarding the impact of climate change on sea levels, 66% of Slovaks correctly said that the global sea level is rising, but just over a third of them (34%) got it wrong: more specifically, 17% of respondents said that it is falling and 17% said that climate change has no specific impact on the sea level.
- The impact of climate change on migration, with increased forced displacement worldwide, is clear for two-thirds of Slovak respondents (65%).
Knowledge of how to combat climate change varies
In the last sub-index, Slovak respondents scored 4.16/10, close to the EU average of 4.25/10 but still indicating significantly less knowledge of actions that can help mitigate climate change compared to the other two areas investigated. This highlights a general trend across EU countries, with most of them receiving low scores in this area.
- Most Slovaks (70%) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.
- 59% also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.
- But only a minority (29%, 15 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that better insulating buildings can help as well.
- For now, only a quarter of respondents (40%) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently is a way to fight climate change.
- Very few respondents (13%, 13 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help too.
- Finally, most Slovaks are unaware of the significant impact that digital usage has on the climate, with only 5% saying that watching fewer videos online could also help to mitigate climate change.
- Like in most countries in Europe, only a minority of Slovaks (42%) were able to correctly define an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”
Generational gap
Knowledge about climate change varies depending on different aspects of people’s sociodemographic profiles. One of the most notable correlations is with age. Slovaks over 50 are much more knowledgeable than younger generations when it comes to the causes and consequences of climate change and solutions to address it, scoring 6.64/10 overall compared to 5.85/10 for people below 50. In some areas, this generational gap in knowledge is significant.
- There is a significant generational gap in people’s understanding of the definition and causes of climate change (7.61 for over 50s compared to 6.56 for under 50s).
- This gap is even more notable on the second sub-index about the consequences of climate change (8.05 for over 50s compared to 6.91 for under 50s).
- The difference in scores is less significant when it comes to what can be done to fight climate change (4.28 for over 50s compared to 4.09 for under 50s).
As the EU's financing arm, the EIB is investing in major projects across Slovakia to support the country's green transition. Recent examples include investments to modernize sections along the railway corridors Bratislava-Zilina-Kosice, one of the most important in Slovakia and part of the European TEN-T core network. These investments will improve cohesion of EU regions and reduce dependence on fossil-fuel dependent transport modes. In addition, they will improve safety for passengers while reducing their travel times for both long-distance passengers and commuters. Among the other EIB activities towards a green and sustainable transformation of Slovakia, EIB supported its transformation into an energy efficient country by providing free advisory services to the district heating company based in Košice, where JASPERS Advisory Service is helping to prepare projects to use geothermal energy for the district heating system.
EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris: “Climate change can only be limited if we work together. It is important to identify and address the knowledge gaps found in the EIB Climate Survey. At the EIB, we provide financing to fight climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to the debate and education around the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our financing with initiatives that promote climate awareness and knowledge. This is how we build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”
Background information
Data and methodology
The survey methodology, questionnaire and full dataset can be downloaded here.
