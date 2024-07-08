The fight against climate change requires collective action — from governments, institutions, businesses and individuals. A good understanding of the climate challenge is essential for people to make informed choices. To assess the public’s understanding of climate change in Portugal, the sixth edition of the EIB Climate Survey focuses on people’s knowledge of climate change in three key areas: definitions and causes, consequences, and solutions. Participants answered 12 questions and were ranked on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 indicating the highest level of knowledge. With over 30 000 respondents across 35 countries, including the EU Member States, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Japan, India and Canada, the EIB Climate Survey provides valuable insights into people’s overall understanding of climate change.
Key findings
- Portuguese respondents rank fourth in the EU27 (score of 6.90/10), placing them well above the EU average, according to the EIB survey.
- Overall knowledge gaps: While Portuguese respondents demonstrated an understanding of the causes and consequences of climate change, their knowledge about solutions lags behind. This is in line with findings across Europe. A large share of Portuguese respondents did not know that reducing speed limits on roads (79%) or better insulating buildings (63%) can help combat climate change.
Definitions and causes of climate change
Knowledge of the definition and causes of climate change among Portuguese respondents is above the EU average (7.62/10 compared to 7.21/10).
- When it came to defining climate change, most Portuguese respondents (71%) selected the correct definition (“A long-term shift in global climate patterns”), while only 3% (the lowest rate of climate change deniers in the European Union) believe that climate change is a hoax.
- Over three-quarters (79%) are also aware that the main causes of climate change are human activities such as deforestation, agriculture, industry and transport. Less than a quarter of respondents believe otherwise (12% thinking it is caused by extreme natural phenomena, such as volcanic eruptions and heatwaves, and 9% believing that climate change is caused by the ozone hole).
- Most Portuguese respondents (80%) correctly identified the United States, China and India as the largest greenhouse gases emitters worldwide.
Consequences of climate change
When asked about the consequences of climate change, Portuguese respondents scored 8.67/10, well above the EU average of 7.65/10.
- 93% know that it has a negative impact on human health (for example, it can lead to an increase in air pollutants such as ground-level ozone and particulate matter).
- 91% also correctly said that climate change is worsening world hunger by affecting crop yields due to extreme weather.
- Sea level rise is recognised by as many as 85% of Portuguese respondents. Only 6% believe it is falling and 9% say that climate change has no specific impact on the sea level.
- Over three-quarters (79%) are aware that climate change fuels global migration due to forced displacement.
Solutions to climate change
Portuguese respondents’ awareness of solutions to climate change (score: 4.40/10; EU average: 4.25/10) indicates that they have less knowledge on solutions than on the other two areas (causes and consequences). This reflects a broader trend across the European Union, with most countries receiving low scores in this area.
- 82% (10 percentage points above the EU average) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.
- 77% correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.
- Only a minority (37%) are aware that better insulating buildings or that buying new clothes less frequently (37%) can help as well.
- Few respondents (21%) are aware that lower speed limits on roads can help mitigate climate change.
- Most Portuguese respondents are unaware of the significant CO2 emissions related to digital usage, with only 3% knowing that watching fewer videos online can help to fight the climate change emergency.
- A majority of Portuguese respondents (57%) correctly defined an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”
The European Investment Bank plays a key role in financing solutions for climate change and in raising awareness of this critical issue. As the financing arm of the European Union, the EIB invests in major projects in Portugal that advance its position as the climate bank. In 2023 alone, the EIB’s cross-cutting commitment to projects that contribute to the fight against climate change and support environmental sustainability reached €746 million in Portugal. Recent examples of these investments include the EIB Group and Santander securitisation operation to support the financing of energy-efficient building renovation and the construction of sustainable buildings, or a green loan for REN to enhance the electricity transmission network throughout Portugal, facilitating the connection and integration of additional renewable energy sources to the network.
The European Investment Bank also supports educational and academic climate programmes, such as the European Chair for Sustainable Development and Climate Transition at Sciences Po, Paris. These programmes equip younger generations with the knowledge to address climate change. The EIB’s educational work is an investment in the human capital essential to long-term environmental sustainability.
EIB President Nadia Calviño said: “The European Investment Bank is the climate bank and climate action is the defining challenge of our generation. We are committed to financing effective projects that tackle climate change and to raising awareness about this pressing issue. It is very encouraging to see that Portuguese people are among the best informed on the topic in Europe. The EIB makes climate solutions available and affordable to ensure a just transition for all. We are working closely with public institutions, cities, the private sector and civil society to ensure that the green transition is successful. Together, we can create a sustainable future for all.”
Background information
Data and methodology
