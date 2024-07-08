82% (10 percentage points above the EU average) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.

77% correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

Only a minority (37%) are aware that better insulating buildings or that buying new clothes less frequently (37%) can help as well.

Few respondents (21%) are aware that lower speed limits on roads can help mitigate climate change.

Most Portuguese respondents are unaware of the significant CO 2 emissions related to digital usage, with only 3% knowing that watching fewer videos online can help to fight the climate change emergency.

A majority of Portuguese respondents (57%) correctly defined an individual's carbon footprint as "the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year."

The European Investment Bank plays a key role in financing solutions for climate change and in raising awareness of this critical issue. As the financing arm of the European Union, the EIB invests in major projects in Portugal that advance its position as the climate bank. In 2023 alone, the EIB’s cross-cutting commitment to projects that contribute to the fight against climate change and support environmental sustainability reached €746 million in Portugal. Recent examples of these investments include the EIB Group and Santander securitisation operation to support the financing of energy-efficient building renovation and the construction of sustainable buildings, or a green loan for REN to enhance the electricity transmission network throughout Portugal, facilitating the connection and integration of additional renewable energy sources to the network.

The European Investment Bank also supports educational and academic climate programmes, such as the European Chair for Sustainable Development and Climate Transition at Sciences Po, Paris. These programmes equip younger generations with the knowledge to address climate change. The EIB’s educational work is an investment in the human capital essential to long-term environmental sustainability.

EIB President Nadia Calviño said: “The European Investment Bank is the climate bank and climate action is the defining challenge of our generation. We are committed to financing effective projects that tackle climate change and to raising awareness about this pressing issue. It is very encouraging to see that Portuguese people are among the best informed on the topic in Europe. The EIB makes climate solutions available and affordable to ensure a just transition for all. We are working closely with public institutions, cities, the private sector and civil society to ensure that the green transition is successful. Together, we can create a sustainable future for all.”

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It is active in more than 160 countries and makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. You can find more information about the EIB and climate education here.

