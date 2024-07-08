Most Maltese people (76%) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.

67% also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

Less than half of respondents (45%) seem to know that better insulating buildings can help as well.

Only a third of respondents (34%) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently could also help.

Few respondents (13%, 13 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help mitigate climate change too.

Finally, most Maltese people are unaware of the significant impact that digital usage has on the climate, with only 14% saying that watching fewer videos online can contribute to reducing emissions (albeit 5 percentage points above the EU average). This is also the case in the majority of EU countries.

Like in most countries in Europe, less than half of Maltese people (40%) were able to correctly define an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”

Generational gap

Knowledge about climate change varies depending on different aspects of people’s sociodemographic profiles. One of the most notable correlations is with age.

20- to 29-year-olds in Malta are among the most knowledgeable about climate change of their generation in the whole of the European Union (ranking sixth), only surpassed by young people in Luxembourg, Finland, Italy, Portugal and Croatia.

Young Maltese people also know more than those over 30 when it comes to the causes and consequences of climate change and solutions to address it, scoring 6.52/10 overall compared to 5.65/10 for people over 30. It is the opposite in almost all EU countries, including Germany, France and Spain, where people over 30 are more knowledgeable on the topic than the younger generation.

In Malta, there is a notable generational gap in people’s understanding of the definition and causes of climate change, with individuals under 30 scoring 6.61 compared to 6.31 for their elders.

This gap is particularly noticeable on the second sub-index about the consequences of climate change (8.15 for under 30s compared to 6.74 for over 30s). This ranks young Maltese people fourth in the European Union on this sub-index, only surpassed by young people in Luxembourg, Croatia and Italy.

The difference in scores is also significant when it comes to what can be done to fight climate change, where people under 30 scored 4.81 compared to 3.90 for older cohorts.

As the EU's financing arm, the EIB is investing in projects in Malta that support climate action. Recent initiatives include funding nearly 750 social housing units, which will meet high energy-efficiency standards, thereby reducing CO2 emissions, while addressing the urgent need for affordable housing. Additionally, the EIB is fostering the green transition for small and medium-sized enterprises and public sector entities by backing projects that aim to improve their ecological footprint. However, the Bank is not only providing financing on favourable terms, but it is also offering advisory services, through the Green Gateway initiative, to enhance our partners' capabilities to finance sustainable projects.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris: “It is - encouraging to see that young Maltese people are among the most knowledgeable about climate change in - the European Union. To win the fight againstglobal warming, we must sensitize all generations to its challenges, such as rising sea levels, heat waves and droughts. Being most vulnerable to its effects, small states must lead by example and implement all available measures. As the EU climate bank, the EIB is ready to support Malta’s green transformation across both the private and public sectors.”

