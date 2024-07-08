Most Latvians (63%, but 9 percentage points below the EU average) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.

55% (but 10 percentage points below the EU average) also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction (45% however do not seem to be aware of this fact).

But only a minority (33%, 11 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that better insulating buildings can help address the climate emergency.

For now, about a third of respondents (35%) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently is a way to mitigate climate change.

Very few respondents (10%, 16 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help too.

Finally, most Latvians are unaware of the significant impact that digital usage has on climate change, with only 5% saying that watching fewer videos online can help to mitigate it.

Like in most countries in Europe, only a minority of Latvians (38%) were able to correctly define an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”

As the EU's financing arm, the EIB is investing in key projects across Latvia to support the country's green transition. Recent examples include the first direct loan to a water company in Latvia, enabling major investments in the capital Riga. The EIB supported a multi-annual investment plan in the water and wastewater network, including the expansion of the water supply and sewerage system, increased water production and improvements to the sewerage network and water supply pipelines. The upgrades enabled citizens to enjoy a safer and cleaner environment, while reducing water consumption and leakages.

EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros: “Climate change can only be limited if we work together. It is important to identify and address the knowledge gaps found in the EIB Climate Survey. At the EIB, we provide financing to fight climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to the debate and education around the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our financing with initiatives that promote climate awareness and knowledge. This is how we build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”

