Most Italians (71%) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.

63% also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

But only a minority (38%, 6 percentage points below the EU average) know that better insulating buildings can help mitigate climate change,

Less than a third (30%, 12 percentage points below the EU average) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently would help too, and only 13% of respondents (13 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help as well.

Finally, Italians are not fully aware of the significant impact that digital usage has on climate change, with only 6% knowing that watching fewer videos online can help to mitigate it (3 points below the EU average of 9%).

Moreover, similarly to most countries in Europe, only a minority of Italians (47%) were able to correctly define an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”

Generational gap

Knowledge about climate change varies depending on different aspects of people’s sociodemographic profiles. One of the most notable correlations is with age.

20- to 29-year-olds in Italy are among the most knowledgeable about climate change of their generation in the European Union, only surpassed by peers in Luxembourg. They also know more than Italians over 30 when it comes to the causes and consequences of climate change and solutions to address it, scoring 6.88/10 overall compared to 6.33/10 for people over 30. It is the opposite in almost all EU countries, including Germany, France and Spain, where people over 30 are more knowledgeable on the topic than the younger generation.

In Italy, there is a rather notable generational gap in people’s understanding of the definition and causes of climate change, with individuals under 30 scoring 7.77 compared to 7.17 for their elders.

This gap is smaller on the second sub-index about the consequences of climate change (8.19 for people aged 20-29 compared to 7.80 for people over 30).

The difference in scores becomes significant again when it comes to what can be done to fight climate change, where people under 30 scored 4.70 compared to 4.03 for older cohorts.

As the financial arm of the EU, the EIB is financing key projects in Italy to support the country's green transition. Key projects include the connection of Sicily with Sardinia and the Italian mainland via a double submarine cable, which will improve electricity exchange capacity and grid reliability. In addition, the EIB is financing the first commercial-scale plant in Sardinia to produce a battery based on the state transformation of carbon dioxide, promising energy storage superior to current solutions. In addition to this, investments to support clean energy production generated enough electricity from renewable sources to meet the annual needs of more than one million Italian households in 2023 alone. The EIB is also one of the world's largest financiers in the water sector, with Italy as the main beneficiary, improving the coverage, quality and resilience of water services.

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti:

“It is very encouraging to see that young Italians are among the most knowledgeable in the European Union on the causes, consequences and impact of climate change. This shows that education is the most powerful tool we have to make the world a better and more sustainable place to live in. The EIB, as the EU climate bank, is at the ready to promote the green transition of both the private and public sectors.”

Background information

Data and methodology

The survey methodology, questionnaire and full dataset can be downloaded here.

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It is active in more than 160 countries and makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. You can find more information about the EIB and climate education here.

About BVA Xsight

