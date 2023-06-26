President Herzog of Israel meets with EIB Vice President Vigliotti, EU Ambassador, and ECOPEACE*

President Isaac Herzog of Israel welcomed EIB Vice President Gelsomina Vigliotti, EU Ambassador Dimiter Tzantchev, and ECOPEACE Director Gideon Bromberg today to discuss meeting climate resilience and regional cooperation.

The meeting follows the successful Climate Resilience Symposium held earlier this morning at Tel Aviv University, organized with the Israel Climate Forum. The discussions centered on addressing climate action, energy, and water cooperation, and new investment to support for climate business investment, sustainable transport, and desalination projects in Israel.

The meeting, held in a spirit of collaboration and shared commitment to tackling climate challenges, exemplified President Herzog's dedication to promoting climate resilience and fostering regional cooperation. Speaking about the importance of the meeting, President Herzog stated, "We must join forces to confront the urgent threats posed by climate change. The European Investment Bank is a climate leader and we share the wish to strengthen climate action in Israel and our region."

Vice President Vigliotti of the European Investment Bank emphasized the EIB's support for sustainable development in Israel, stating, "Our commitment in climate business, sustainable transport, and desalination projects reflects our belief in the power of collaboration to combat climate change. By working together, we can build a resilient future that prioritizes environmental sustainability and economic growth."

EU Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev: "The EU and Israel collaborate in many different areas: trade, health, agriculture, tourism, education, transportation, research and innovation and of course environmental matters. Climate Change-related disasters, such as drought seasons, water shortage, forest fires are increasingly becoming a daunting reality both for Israel and Europe. Global warming is already causing major distress to our public health, agriculture, water, energy, infrastructure, and biodiversity. That’s why we’re particularly proud of the EIB’s ongoing strong support for climate action in Israel."

The Climate Resilience Symposium held earlier in the day at Tel Aviv University brought together experts, researchers, and policymakers to exchange ideas and strategies for building climate resilience, reducing carbon emissions, and promoting sustainable energy sources. The symposium also highlighted the pressing need for regional cooperation to effectively address the shared challenges of climate change, energy, and water scarcity.

The meeting between President Herzog, Vice President Vigliotti, EU Ambassador, and ECOPEACE Director Bromberg underscored the commitment of Israeli and European leaders to prioritise climate action and cooperation in the face of a changing climate. Their shared vision of fostering regional collaboration lays the foundation for innovative solutions that will drive progress towards a sustainable and prosperous future.

Background information

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions, and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.

