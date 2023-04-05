© Shutterstock

At least 70% of the amount will go to companies in cohesion regions.

A minimum of 30% of the financing will be for investment in the energy transition.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Mediocredito Centrale (MCC) have finalised a new €200 million agreement to support the green transition of small businesses and mid-caps in Italy, with a focus on companies operating in the centre and south of the country.

The agreement, which further consolidates the already excellent working relationship between the two organisations, states that the EIB will provide €100 million for companies at a favourable rate in the three-year period from 2023 to 2025, with MCC providing an additional €100 million to the same ends.

In concrete terms, the final EIB-MCC agreement states that:

At least 70% of the amount will go to financing companies in cohesion regions, namely Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Calabria, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily and Umbria.

At least 30% of the financing will help combat climate change via investment in renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable mobility and improving the management of natural resources and the waste cycle.

At least 70% of the resources will go to projects promoted by small businesses, and 30% to those promoted by mid-caps.

The new credit line will provide loans with a maximum maturity of ten years to cover the medium to long-term liquidity needs of companies, with a maximum amount for each loan of €12.5 million and the transfer of a financial advantage to the businesses of at least 25 basis points compared to the pricing ordinarily in force at the time of the disbursement request.

In addition, the EIB resources will contribute to covering the funding needs of the group and can also be used for financing granted by Banca Popolare di Bari S.p.A.

“Promoting environmental sustainability and EU cohesion are two key priorities for the EIB and the reason behind its creation over 60 years ago,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti. “Via this operation and thanks to MCC’s local network, we will reach hundreds of businesses on the ground, mainly in the centre and south of Italy, offering them new financing on favourable conditions to promote the country’s green transition.”

Mediocredito Centrale Chief Financial Officer Elena De Gennaro added: “This major agreement between MCC and the EIB enables our bank to offer an additional form of financing to companies operating in Italy and in the centre and south of the country in particular. Support for small businesses and mid-caps is a cornerstone of Mediocredito Centrale’s mission, even more so if it helps the transition to a more sustainable economy.”

Background information

European Investment Bank (EIB)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) finances projects in four priority areas: infrastructure, innovation, climate and environment, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Between 2019 and 2022, the EIB Group provided more than €45 billion in financing for projects in Italy.

Mediocredito Centrale (MCC)

Mediocredito Centrale is a public sector bank wholly owned by the Invitalia Group, which is in turn owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance. The bank has consolidated its institutional role promoting growth in national competitiveness — particularly in the south — by establishing the Mediocredito Centrale Banking Group, which includes Banca Popolare di Bari and Cassa di Risparmio di Orvieto. MCC pursues its three core objectives — supporting entrepreneurship in Italy, facilitating small businesses’ access to credit and supporting productive and research and development investment — by granting loans and offering favourable conditions. More information is available at www.mcc.it.