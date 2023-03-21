Capping individual consumption

A majority of Irish respondents (52%) say they would be in favour of a carbon budget system that would allocate each individual a fixed number of yearly credits to be spent on items with a big carbon footprint (non-essential goods, flights, meat, etc.). Nearly the same rate of British respondents (54%) share this opinion.

It is noteworthy that a majority of Irish people favour this measure regardless of income (54% of lower-income, 52% of middle-income, and over 51% of higher-income respondents). More people under 30 (63%) are in favour of introducing a carbon budget system than their elders, with only 49% of respondents over 30 supporting it.

Food labelling and pricing

Food production accounts for a significant share of greenhouse gas emissions. To help people make more sustainable choices when grocery shopping, 78% of Irish people are in favour of labelling all food products with their climate footprint. This is similar to the rate in the United Kingdom (77%), but 11 percentage points above the rate in the Netherlands (67%).

In addition, 61% of Irish respondents say they would be willing to pay slightly more for food that is produced locally and more sustainably (a similar level to British people, with 58%, but 9 percentage points more than Dutch people, with 52%). This willingness to pay more for food spans all income groups.

Reducing the consumption of meat and dairy products would be another efficient way to limit greenhouse gas emissions. Just under half of Irish respondents (47%) would be in favour of limiting the amount of meat and dairy products that people can buy (a similar share to British people, with 50%, and Dutch people, with 45%).

While opinions vary slightly among income groups (52% of lower-income, 47% of middle-income and 43% of higher-income respondents would be in favour of capping individual consumption of meat and dairy products), there is a clear generation gap, with 57% of people under 30 in favour, as opposed to only 42% of those over 65.

Background information

About the EIB Climate Survey

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has now performed the fifth annual EIB Climate Survey, a thorough assessment of how people feel about climate change. Conducted in partnership with the market research firm BVA, the fifth edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action. More than 28 000 respondents participated in the survey in August 2022, with a representative panel of people aged 15 and above for each of the 30 countries polled.

