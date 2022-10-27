© Getty

64% believe that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its consequences should accelerate the green transition.

Despite the energy and inflation crisis, more than half of Luxembourgers (55%) consider climate change to be the biggest challenge the country is facing (2 percentage points more than last year). This belief is becoming more popular particularly among those aged 65 and over (21 percentage points more than last year).

84% say that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe.

59% are in favour of heavily taxing highly polluting goods and services, such as sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and air transport.

7% are in favour of indexing energy prices to the level of consumption per household: the more you consume, the more expensive energy becomes.

These are some of the results from the latest yearly climate survey, conducted in August 2022 and published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

After a challenging year in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked an ongoing energy crisis and accelerated inflation all over Europe, and a summer marked by record heatwaves and droughts, Luxembourgers have become even more acutely aware of the impact of climate change and the need for urgent action.

Climate change awareness and urgency

While COVID-19 was considered the biggest challenge facing Luxembourgers last year, concerns about climate change now predominate. 55% cite it as their top concern, compared with 41% across the rest of the European Union.

Meanwhile, 82% of Luxembourgers say they are feeling the effects of climate change on their daily lives (5 points more than in 2021).

84% think that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe. At the same time, 84% feel that the government is reacting too slowly, and only 31% think that Luxembourg will succeed in substantially reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

War in Ukraine and green transition

Most people in Luxembourg (64%) believe that the war in Ukraine and its consequences for the price of oil and gas should accelerate the green transition (compared with the European average of 66%).