For most of us, hospitals conjure up some very specific images: nurses and doctors running around, fancy machinery beeping away, somebody yelling “STAT!” While hospitals are chaotic places, they are also strangely reassuring. No matter how you are injured or what strange illness you’ve contracted, going to the nearby hospital can make you better. But maybe you don’t need a hospital after all. Did you know:

Hospitals are an extremely expensive way to treat people

Technology has made many surgeries less invasive, so that we don’t need to spend as much time in a hospital bed

Patients in hospitals are often overtreated or required to stay longer than necessary

Germany has a higher number of hospital beds than Spain, but the Spanish system is one of the world’s best

People with chronic health issues are best treated outside of a hospital setting

20% of all health spending is wasted on ineffective care

On this episode of Monster Under the Bed, Tunde Szabo and Dana Burduja from the European Investment Bank’s Life Sciences division talk about how many countries actually need to close hospitals, or at least slim them down, to free up resources for other, more effective forms of care.

At the European Investment Bank, we have all kinds of experts who can challenge the assumptions, notions and prejudices we all have about anything from health care to cybercrime, and from urban planning to education. All throughout the episodes we’ll be tackling those myths and fears to identify people and projects that are taking a more rational approach— which is good for our economy and our society.

