From range anxiety to open-tolling, here’s how companies are trying to make future driving safer and more sustainable
This special episode of Future Europe examines how future driving will change, and shows you the projects from across Europe that illustrate these changes as they’re happening now.
Listen to this episode of Future Europe if you want to know:
- How companies test new electronic and automated vehicles
- How an “open-tolling” highway saves fuel consumption and makes driving safer
- What the world’s fastest electric car sounds like
- And how an Italian company works to eliminate “range anxiety” for e-drivers.
Future Europe gives you a look into your future by showing you how companies, social groups and schools are preparing for a more sustainable world. All the projects we look at on Future Europe are made possible by loans or grants from the EU, in particular from the European Investment Bank, the EU bank. So one of the things that we consider in every episode is the link between a prosperous sustainable future and the European Union.
Now, listen to the episode and get ready to hear a range of innovators from Austria, Croatia, Slovenia and Italy, who are bringing future driving closer and creating jobs, too.