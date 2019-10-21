In this episode you’ll find out (without a lot of math or statistics):

What is the EU budget ? How is it decided, collected and spent? How big is it?

Why do some countries pay more into the EU budget than others do?

What is cohesion ?

? Why do people believe some of the myths about the EU floating around, and how can we use a moment of crisis and turn it into an opportunity?

At the European Investment Bank, the EU bank, we have all kinds of experts, who can challenge our assumptions, notions and prejudices about anything from climate to cybercrime and from healthcare to urbanisation. In this episode you will hear our Vice-President Alexander Stubb, as well as Mariusz Krukowski, the European Investment Bank’s senior policy adviser who works on EU budget issues and Brexit, among other things.

