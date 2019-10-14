In this episode you’ll find out:

What are competencies? Competencies are the things you know how to do, rather than the things you know (like public speaking or putting together a presentation)

That kids are now focused on learning vs memorization, or to put it another way understanding vs memorizing. You could say it means learning life skills vs facts.

that when you have to change career (and even sometimes when you don't) you need upskilling. What is upskilling? Upskilling is often retraining to bring you skills and competencies in line with what employers need in a marketplace that's increasingly digital

that schools are preparing kids for the changes digitalisation is making to old ideas about careers

how an EU programme makes education fairer and more socially inclusive.

