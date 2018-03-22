On water - the blue resource under the lens

Yann Arthus-Bertrand

Quentin Jumeaucourt

Yann Arthus-Bertrand has always had a passion for nature and animals. At the age of 20, he settled in central France and became the director of a nature reserve.

At 30, he and his wife Anne carried out a study on lions in the Maasai Mara reserve in Kenya. As a hot-air balloon pilot, Arthus-Bertrand found his calling using aerial images to bear witness to the beauty of the earth and humanity’s impact on it. For the first Rio Summit in 1992, he prepared a major photography project on the state of the world and its people entitled “Earth from Above”.

He created the GoodPlanet Foundation, through which he launched the “7 billion Others” project. The basis of this project is simple: to meet billions of people living on the earth and gather their testimonies.

In 2009, he released the feature film “HOME” on the state of our planet, and in 2011 he directed two short films for the United Nations, one for the International Year of Forests and one on desertification.

In 2012, he founded a non-profit company, HOPE Production, and released the film “HUMAN”. Together with Anastasia Mikova, Arthus-Bertrand has taken on the challenge of producing “WOMAN”, set for release in 2019, in which thousands of women discuss their place in society.

Yann Arthus-Bertrand is one of the best-known environmental activists in Europe.