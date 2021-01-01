Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
This section features a selection of photos from some of the EIB's flagship projects.

Italy
SITAF A32 TEN-T Rehabilitation
Italy
©Shutterstock
Download original
Madagascar
Madagascar Sustainable Agriculture
Madagascar
©Getty
Download original
Spain
TB Barcelona Clean Urban Transport
Spain
©Shutterstock
Download original
Poland
Krakow Tramway IV
Poland
©Shutterstock
Download original
France
Renouvellement Matériel Roulant - Métro de Paris
France
©Shutterstock
Download original
Spain
Madrid La Paz Hospital
Spain
©Shutterstock
Download original
France
Transports Urbains Bordeaux Métropole
France
©Shutterstock
Download original
France, Sweden
Volvo Trucks Clean Transport RDI
France, Sweden
©AB Volvo
Download original
Romania
Romania Forest Regeneration-SLB (NCFF)
Romania
©Shutterstock
Download original
Chad
Modernisation Du Réseau Routier au Tchad
Chad
©Shutterstock
Download original
Poland
Zielona Gora Municipal Infrastructure III
Poland
©Shutterstock
Download original
Spain
Metro de Madrid Line 11 Extension
Spain
©Shutterstock
Download original
Italy
Poste Italiane Green Mobility
Italy
©Poste italiane
Download original
Tunisia
Transtu - Matériel Roulant Ferroviaire
Tunisia
©Shutterstock
Download original
Morocco
Programme De Scholarisation Rurale
Morocco
©Shutterstock
Download original
France
Lyon Transports Urbain 2026
France
©Shutterstock
Download original
Ukraine
Kyiv City Urban Electric Transport
Ukraine
©EIB
Download original
Neptuniskolan
Neptuniskolan
Neptuniskolan
©Peter Adamsson
Download original
Sweden
Port Of Ystad Infrastructure
Sweden
©Ystad Hamn
Download original
The Netherlands
Rotterdam Electric Buses Tram and Metro Infra
The Netherlands
©RET
Download original
Sweden
Rikshem Housing Energy Efficient Renovation SFSB
Sweden
©Rikshem - Joakim Syk
Download original
France
Tramway 2019 - Caen
France
©Shutterstock
Download original
Sweden
Stockholm Metro Extension
Sweden
©Stockholm Country Council - Marcus Kurna
Download original
Sweden
SCA Ostrand Mill Expansion And Forestry
Sweden
©Michael Engman
Download original
Sweden
Volvo Cars Innovative Technologies RDI
Sweden
©Volvo cars
Download original
France
Ecotitanium
France
©EcoTitanium
Download original
Poland
Microfluidic Technology R&D (IDFF)
Poland
©Scope
Download original
Uganda
Off-Grid Solar Uganda Acceleration
Uganda
©EIB
Download original
Sweden
New Slussen Stockholm
Sweden
©DBOX/Foster & Partners
Download original
Uganda
Off-Grid Solar Uganda Acceleration
Uganda
©EIB
Download original
Sweden
Kaeppala Wastewater Treatment
Sweden
©Rikkard Häggbom
Download original
Sweden
Gothenburg Clean Urban Transport
Sweden
©Transdev Sverige
Download original
Spain
Fira de Barcelona Extension
Spain
©Shutterstock
Download original
Morocco
Extension Tramway Rabat Sale
Morocco
©Shutterstock
Download original
France
Éducation Val-de-Marne
France
©2021 CD94 Eric Legrand
Download original
Spain
Easy Charger Spain (FM)
Spain
©Zunder
Download original
Italy
Como Water Investments
Italy
©Shutterstock
Download original
Romania
Cluj-Napoca Babes-Bolyai University
Romania
©Shutterstock
Download original
France
Canal Seine Nord
France
©SCSNE
Download original
Romania
Bucharest Medicine University
Romania
©Shutterstock
Download original
Austria
AT & S RDI and Research Center
Austria
©AT&S
Download original
Spain
Ave Madrid-Sevilla Renewal and ERTMS Development
Spain
©Shutterstock
Download original
India
Bangalore Metro Rail Project - Line R6
India
©EIB photographic library
Download original
Finland
Tampere Tramway
Finland
©Shutterstock
Download original
United Kingdom
Santander UK Renewable Energy Framework Loan
United Kingdom
©Shutterstock
Download original
Latvia
Riga Transport company
Latvia
©Shutterstock
Download original
Greece
Viotia wind parks
Greece
©EIB photographic library
Download original
The Netherlands
KLM Regional Fleet Renewal Programme
The Netherlands
©Shutterstock
Download original
Morocco
Université Euro-Méditerrnéenne de FES (UEMF)
Morocco
©UEMF
Download original
Norway, Germany
Nordlink HVDC Project
Norway, Germany
©Shutterstock
Download original
Finland
Kuopio University Hospital II
Finland
©Kuopio University Hospital
Download original
Ukraine
Tomato Production and Processing
Ukraine
©Shutterstock
Download original
Kenya
Kenya Power Distribution Last Mile Connectivity
Kenya
©Kenya Power and Lighting Company Ltd
Download original
Montenegro
Montenegro Railways III
Montenegro
©Shutterstock
Download original
Poland
Krakow by-pass - Lagiewnicka route
Poland
©Shutterstock
Download original
The Netherlands
Water Supply Province North Brabant II
The Netherlands
©Evides
Download original
Sweden
Nearly-Zero-Energy Buildings
Sweden
©EIB photographic library
Download original
France
Campus Université de Toulouse
France
©Shutterstock
Download original
France
Campus Aix Marseille
France
©Shutterstock
Download original
The Netherlands
Schiphol Amsterdam Airport Capacity Expansion
The Netherlands
©Shutterstock
Download original
Germany
Frankfurt Flughafen Terminal 3
Germany
©Shutterstock
Download original
Sweden
North Pole Onshore Wind Farm
Sweden
©Mirova
Download original
France
Education Ville De Paris
France
©Shutterstock
Download original
Germany
Kommunalinfrastruktur Brandenburg
Germany
©Aurelio Schrey
Download original
Egypt
Egypt Mid-Cap Fund
Egypt
©Shutterstock
Download original
Belgium
Aquafin Waste Water treatment X
Belgium
©Aquafin
Download original
Turkiye
Development Loan III for SMES And Mid-Caps
Turkiye
©EIB
Download original
Regional - Africa
Agri-Vie Fund II
Regional - Africa
©EIB
Download original
Poland
Plock Municipal Investments
Poland
©Shutterstock
Download original

