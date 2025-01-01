Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Former Vice-Presidents

This section contains photographs of the former Vice-Presidents of the EIB.

EIB Vice-President from February 1958 to May 1964
Hans Karl von Mangoldt-Reiboldt
EIB Vice-President from February 1958 to May 1964
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from February 1958 to July 1962
Claude Tixier
EIB Vice-President from February 1958 to July 1962
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from July 1962 to September 1970
Yves Le Portz
EIB Vice-President from July 1962 to September 1970
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from May 1964 to April 1972
Ulrich Meyer-Cording
EIB Vice-President from May 1964 to April 1972
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from September 1970 to September 1976
Sjoerd Boomstra
EIB Vice-President from September 1970 to September 1976
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from October 1970 to June 1976
Luca Rosania
EIB Vice-President from October 1970 to June 1976
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from April 1972 to July 1984
Mr Horst-Otto Steffe
EIB Vice-President from April 1972 to July 1984
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from January 1973 to June 1978
George Raymond Bell
EIB Vice-President from January 1973 to June 1978
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from June 1976 to June 1982
Giorgio Bombassei Frascani Di Vettor
EIB Vice-President from June 1976 to June 1982
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from October 1976 to June 1982
Maurits Esselens
EIB Vice-President from October 1976 to June 1982
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from July 1982 to June 1994
Lucio Izzo
EIB Vice-President from July 1982 to June 1994
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from June 1982 to June 1988
Noel Whelan
EIB Vice-President from June 1982 to June 1988
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from June 1982 to June 1988
Arie Pais
EIB Vice-President from June 1982 to June 1988
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from July 1978 to July 1989
Richard Ross
EIB Vice-President from July 1978 to July 1989
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from June 1988 to February 1990
Erling Jorgensen
EIB Vice-President from June 1988 to February 1990
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from June 1984 to June 1994
Alain Prate
EIB Vice-President from June 1984 to June 1994
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from February 1986 to December 1991
Miguel Angel Arnedo Orbananos
EIB Vice-President from February 1986 to December 1991
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from June 1988 to June 1993
Ludovicus Meulemans
EIB Vice-President from June 1988 to June 1993
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from August 1989 to March 1993
Roger Lavelle
EIB Vice-President from August 1989 to March 1993
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from April 1990 to June 1994
Hans Duborg
EIB Vice-President from April 1990 to June 1994
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from January 1992 to June 1994
José de Oliveira Costa
EIB Vice-President from January 1992 to June 1994
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from July 1993 to June 1995
Corneille Bruck
EIB Vice-President from July 1993 to June 1995
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from March 1993 to June 2006
Wolfgang Roth
EIB Vice-President from March 1993 to June 2006
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from June 1994 to June 2000
Panagiotis Gennimatas
EIB Vice-President from June 1994 to June 2000
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from July 1994 to June 2000
Luis Martí
EIB Vice-President from July 1994 to June 2000
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from July 1994 to September 2000
Ariane Obolensky
EIB Vice-President from July 1994 to September 2000
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from June 1994 to December 2002
Massimo Ponzellini
EIB Vice-President from June 1994 to December 2002
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from September 1995 to August 1999
Claes de Neergaerd
EIB Vice-President from September 1995 to August 1999
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from July 1995 to June 2000
Rudolf de Korte
EIB Vice-President from July 1995 to June 2000
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from October 1999 to March 2003
Francis Mayer
EIB Vice-President from October 1999 to March 2003
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from September 1999 to August 2004
Ewald Nowotny
EIB Vice-President from September 1999 to August 2004
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from October 2000 to October 2004
Michael G. Tutty
EIB Vice-President from October 2000 to October 2004
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from September 2002 to September 2006
Isabel Martin Castellá
EIB Vice-President from September 2002 to September 2006
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from January 2000 to June 2006
Peter Sedgwick
EIB Vice-President from January 2000 to June 2006
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from January 2003 to August 2007
Gerlando Genuardi
EIB Vice-President from January 2003 to August 2007
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from June 2004 to July 2007
Ivan Pilip
EIB Vice-President from June 2004 to July 2007
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from September 2003 to January 2007
Sauli Niinistö
EIB Vice-President from September 2003 to January 2007
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from August 2004 to July 2008
Torsten Gersfelt
EIB Vice-President from August 2004 to July 2008
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from August 2007 to August 2010
Marta Gajęcka
EIB Vice-President from August 2007 to August 2010
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from September 2006 to August 2010
Carlos da Silva Costa
EIB Vice-President from September 2006 to August 2010
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from July 2007 to June 2011
Eva Srejber
EIB Vice-President from July 2007 to June 2011
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from October 2006 to December 2012
Matthias Kollatz-Ahnen
EIB Vice-President from October 2006 to December 2012
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from August 2008 to July 2012
Plutarchos Sakellaris
EIB Vice-President from August 2008 to July 2012
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from July 2006 to December 2012
Simon Brooks
EIB Vice-President from July 2006 to December 2012
©EIB
Download original
@EIB
EIB Vice-President from July 2010 to June 2014
Magdalena Álvarez Arza
EIB Vice-President from July 2010 to June 2014
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from February 2003 to February 2015
Philippe de Fontaine Vive Curtaz
EIB Vice-President from February 2003 to February 2015
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from August 2012 to January 2016
Mihai Tănăsescu
EIB Vice-President from August 2012 to January 2016
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from July 2011 to August 2015
Wilhelm Molterer
EIB Vice-President from July 2011 to August 2015
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from February 2016 to August 2016
Cristian Popa
EIB Vice-President from February 2016 to August 2016
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from September 2013 to September 2016
László Baranyay
EIB Vice-President from September 2013 to September 2016
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from June 2015 to June 2017
Jan Vapaavouri
EIB Vice-President from June 2015 to June 2017
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from from January 2012 to January 2018
Pim Van Ballekom
EIB Vice-President from from January 2012 to January 2018
Photographer: Kapture Agency
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from September 2014 to March 2018
Román Escolano
EIB Vice-President from September 2014 to March 2018
©EIB
Download original
Vice-President of the EIB from January 2013 to December 2018
Jonathan Taylor
Vice-President of the EIB from January 2013 to December 2018
©EIB
Download original
Vice-President of the EIB from October 2016 to October 2019
Vazil HUDÁK
Vice-President of the EIB from October 2016 to October 2019
Photographer: EIB
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-Prsident
Alexander Stubb
EIB Vice-Prsident
Photographer: Mireia Gonzalez Torrijos
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President
Andrew McDowell
EIB Vice-President
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President
Emma Navarro
EIB Vice-President
Photographer: Mireia Gonzalez Torrijos
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from August 2007 to May 2021
Dario Scannapieco
EIB Vice-President from August 2007 to May 2021
Photographer: Caroline Martin
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from November 2019 to October 2023
Lilyana Pavlova
EIB Vice-President from November 2019 to October 2023
Photographer: Caroline Martin
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from September 2020 to January 2023
Christian Kettel Thomsen
EIB Vice-President from September 2020 to January 2023
Photographer: Roberta BRUZZECHESSE
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from October 2020 to December 2023
Ricardo Mourinho Félix
EIB Vice-President from October 2020 to December 2023
Photographer: Caroline Martin
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President from January 2021 to January 2024
Kris Peeters
EIB Vice-President from January 2021 to January 2024
Photographer: Caroline Martin
©EIB
Download original

Copyright information

Declaration concerning copyright

Reproduction of the photographs published on the EIB website for non-commercial purposes is generally authorised, provided that the source is mentioned (refer to the information provided below each of the images).

For reproduction for other (particularly commercial) purposes, however, please note that prior authorisation is necessary. Would you kindly submit your request using the contact form, whereupon details will be given of how the photographs may be used.

Copyright notice

The European Investment Bank maintains this website to enhance public access to information about its role and activities. Reproduction is authorised, except for commercial purposes, provided the source is acknowledged.

Some documents on this website might contain links to websites of other organisations. Please note that these links do not engage the responsibility of the EIB and that we do not control and cannot guarantee the relevance, timeliness or accuracy of these outside materials.