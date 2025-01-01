Former Presidents

Pietro
Campilli
President from February 1958 to May 1959
Paride
Formentini
President from June 1959 to September 1970
Yves Le Portz
President from September 1970 to July 1984
Ernst-Günther
Bröder
President from August 1984 to March 1993
Brian
Unwin
President from April 1993 to December 1999
Philippe
Maystadt
President from January 2000 to December 2011
Werner
Hoyer
President from January 2012 to December 2023
