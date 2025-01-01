Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Former Presidents

This section contains photographs of the former Presidents of the EIB.

Pietro Campilli
©EIB

Pietro
Campilli

President from February 1958 to May 1959

Paride Formentini
©EIB

Paride
Formentini

President from June 1959 to September 1970

Yves Le Portz
©EIB

Yves Le Portz

President from September 1970 to July 1984

Ernst-Günther Bröder
©EIB

Ernst-Günther
Bröder

President from August 1984 to March 1993

Brian Unwin
©EIB

Brian
Unwin

President from April 1993 to December 1999

@EIB

Philippe
Maystadt

President from January 2000 to December 2011

Werner Hoyer
©EIB

Werner
Hoyer

President from January 2012 to December 2023

Copyright information

Declaration concerning copyright

Reproduction of the photographs published on the EIB website for non-commercial purposes is generally authorised, provided that the source is mentioned (refer to the information provided below each of the images).

For reproduction for other (particularly commercial) purposes, however, please note that prior authorisation is necessary. Would you kindly submit your request using the contact form, whereupon details will be given of how the photographs may be used.

Copyright notice

The European Investment Bank maintains this website to enhance public access to information about its role and activities. Reproduction is authorised, except for commercial purposes, provided the source is acknowledged.

Some documents on this website might contain links to websites of other organisations. Please note that these links do not engage the responsibility of the EIB and that we do not control and cannot guarantee the relevance, timeliness or accuracy of these outside materials.