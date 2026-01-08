Group visits

Upon receipt of the request, the Visitors Service contacts the group supervisor to confirm the visit providing we have staff available on the date requested and the registration conditions are met.

Two weeks before the visit at the latest, the group supervisor is asked to send a numbered list of participants by name in alphabetical order via the list of participants.

On the day of their visit, groups are requested to be at the reception desk of the EIB building indicated in the visit confirmation (link to map).

All participants must present an identity card or passport.

Strict punctuality is imperative and, depending how many people are in the group, visitors should arrive 10-15 minutes ahead of time to undergo a security check.

A member of the Group Visitors Service greets the group of visitors at the EIB reception desk, organises them and accompanies them to the conference room. The group supervisor is also requested to take care of the visitors.

We encourage visitors to obtain any documentation that they may find useful in the reception areas.

Access to the EIB's self-service restaurant or cafeteria is not possible.

Throughout the entire visit, the group's members must observe the security and conduct rules laid down by the Bank.

In exceptional circumstances, the EIB reserves the right to cancel a planned visit.

If you require any further information, please send an email to the following address: visits@eib.org.