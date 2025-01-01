The EIB enjoys a close partnership with hundreds of banks and financial institutions across the EU Member States and countries in which the Bank has a mandate to operate.
Such relationships combine the EIB’s financial strength with the specific know-how of the banking sector.
Advantages of partnerships with the banking community include:
- Allowing the EIB to optimise its activity on the capital markets by ensuring that its bonds are successfully placed and traded on the secondary market with the help of specialist banks
- Assisting the financing of large-scale projects through the establishment of sound financing packages tailored to project requirements, in the form of either co-financing or intermediated loans
- Ensuring that the benefits of the credit lines set up by the Bank for financing small-scale ventures are passed on to local authorities and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)