Teresa Czerwińska

Key resources
Vice-President Czerwińska oversees the following areas:
Policy priorities
- Digital economy
- Net zero and disruptive technologies
- Education
EIB Global: Financing operations in the Eastern Neighbourhood: Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan
Overall responsibility for institutional relations with Croatia, Hungary and Poland and contribute to business development in the interest of the EIB Group
Internal projects and functions
- Implementation of three lines of defence
- InvestEU
Inter-institutional relations and external positions
- Member of the InvestEU Advisory Board
- Alternate Governor of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)