Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Teresa Czerwińska

Vice-President of the EIB

Key resources

  CV & declaration of interest

  Photo gallery

  Video gallery

Vice-President Czerwińska oversees the following areas:

Policy priorities

  • Digital economy
  • Net zero and disruptive technologies
  • Education

EIB Global: Financing operations in the Eastern Neighbourhood: Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan

Overall responsibility for institutional relations with Croatia, Hungary and Poland and contribute to business development in the interest of the EIB Group

Internal projects and functions

  • Implementation of three lines of defence
  • InvestEU

Inter-institutional relations and external positions

  • Member of the InvestEU Advisory Board
  • Alternate Governor of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

Latest news and speeches

4 August 2025

Poland: Mid-Caps to get green financing support as EIB bolsters lending by Credit Agricole Bank Polska

Polish businesses will get a green financing boost as a result of a €50 million European Investment Bank (EIB) loan to Crédit Agricole. The French lender’s Polish subsidiary, Credit Agricole Bank Polska, will use the EIB credit to generate up to €100 million in new loans for Mid-Caps across Poland.
SMEs Management committee Teresa Czerwińska Poland European Union SMEs
10 July 2025

EU expands support for Ukraine with new financing of almost €600 million for energy, transport and business resilience

The European Union is stepping up economic support for Ukraine with almost €600 million in fresh financing for energy systems, transport networks and a range of businesses in the country. The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group and the European Commission announced the new EU funding package at a “Ukraine Recovery Conference” today in Rome. Most of the financing takes the form of EIB loans, which are backed by EU guarantees.
Solidarity with Ukraine Transport Energy efficiency Management committee Nadia Calviño Teresa Czerwińska Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Social infrastructure Energy
8 July 2025

Croatian companies to get green-financing boost with €150 million EIB loan to development bank HBOR

A range of businesses in Croatia will gain financing for green and other projects as a result of a €150 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB credit is to the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR) and targets companies including Mid-Caps and public entities in Croatia.
Environment Management committee Teresa Czerwińska Croatia European Union Climate and environment
See more  

Official portraits

EIB Vice-President
Teresa Czerwińska
EIB Vice-President
Photographer: Caroline Martin
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President
Teresa Czerwińska
EIB Vice-President
Photographer: Caroline Martin
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President
Teresa Czerwińska
EIB Vice-President
Photographer: Caroline Martin
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President
Teresa Czerwińska
EIB Vice-President
Photographer: Caroline Martin
©EIB
Download original

Follow Teresa Czerwińska on social media

  X, formerly Twitter

  LinkedIn