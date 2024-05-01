Ioannis Tsakiris

Vice-President Tsakiris oversees the following areas:

Policy priorities

Energy efficiency in buildings

Affordable housing and urban development

EIB Global: Financing operations in Latin America and the Caribbean and in the Southern Neighbourhood: Maghreb

Overall responsibility for institutional relations with Denmark, Greece, Ireland and Romania and contribute to business development in the interest of the EIB Group

Internal projects and functions

Review and Evaluation Process

Best banking and market practices

Standard financial instruments

Streamlining advisory services

Inter-institutional relations and external positions