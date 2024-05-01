Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Ioannis Tsakiris

Vice-President of the EIB

Key resources

  CV & declaration of interest

  Photo gallery

  Video gallery

Vice-President Tsakiris oversees the following areas:

Policy priorities

  • Energy efficiency in buildings
  • Affordable housing and urban development

EIB Global: Financing operations in Latin America and the Caribbean and in the Southern Neighbourhood: Maghreb

Overall responsibility for institutional relations with Denmark, Greece, Ireland and Romania and contribute to business development in the interest of the EIB Group

Internal projects and functions

  • Review and Evaluation Process
  • Best banking and market practices
  • Standard financial instruments
  • Streamlining advisory services

Inter-institutional relations and external positions

  • Relations with National Promotional Banks
  • EU Financial regulators (EBA, ESMA, EIOPA)
  • Private financial sector
  • Relations with Gulf countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council

Latest news and speeches

28 July 2025

EIB and Greece successfully conclude the Greek Guarantee Fund Initiative

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Hellenic Republic announce the successful completion of the Greek Guarantee Fund (GGF), a landmark financial initiative that provided crucial support to Greek small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps during a period of exceptional economic and political challenges. Launched in 2014, the GGF aimed to enhance access to finance for Greek businesses, stimulate job creation, and contribute to the recovery of the national economy. Over the course of its implementation, the GGF enabled EUR 600 million in EIB financing to more than 800 SMEs and mid-caps across the country.
Ioannis Tsakiris Management committee Greece European Union
25 July 2025

Greece: EIB supports foodtech innovator STIQ with €20 million under InvestEU to scale up AI-powered cloud kitchen platform

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is investing €20 million in STIQ, a fast-growing Greek foodtech company pioneering AI-powered cloud kitchen technology. The financing, backed by the InvestEU programme, will support the company’s R&D, digital innovation and international expansion, helping transform the future of food delivery in Europe through smarter, more sustainable and scalable operations.
Technology InvestEU Ioannis Tsakiris Management committee Information technology Greece European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation
18 June 2025

The EIB strengthens its support for green and sustainable urban development in Greece with a new €500 million financing agreement in partnership with the Consignment Deposits and Loans Fund (CDLF)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Consignment Deposits and Loans Fund (CDLF) have signed a new €500 million loan with the Consignment Deposits and Loans Fund (CDLF) to support hundreds of sustainable projects in cities and towns across Greece. The new funding will help local authorities invest in cleaner water, better waste management, safer roads, greener public buildings and smarter urban services.
Urban development Environment Ioannis Tsakiris Management committee Greece European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
See more  

Official portraits

EIB Vice-President
Ioannis Tsakiris
EIB Vice-President
Photographer: Vio Dudau
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President
Ioannis Tsakiris
EIB Vice-President
Photographer: Vio Dudau
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President
Ioannis Tsakiris
EIB Vice-President
Photographer: Vio Dudau
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President
Ioannis Tsakiris
EIB Vice-President
Photographer: Vio Dudau
©EIB
Download original

Follow Ioannis Tsakiris on social media

  X, formerly Twitter

  LinkedIn