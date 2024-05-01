Ioannis Tsakiris

Key resources
Vice-President Tsakiris oversees the following areas:
Policy priorities
- Energy efficiency in buildings
- Affordable housing and urban development
EIB Global: Financing operations in Latin America and the Caribbean and in the Southern Neighbourhood: Maghreb
Overall responsibility for institutional relations with Denmark, Greece, Ireland and Romania and contribute to business development in the interest of the EIB Group
Internal projects and functions
- Review and Evaluation Process
- Best banking and market practices
- Standard financial instruments
- Streamlining advisory services
Inter-institutional relations and external positions
- Relations with National Promotional Banks
- EU Financial regulators (EBA, ESMA, EIOPA)
- Private financial sector
- Relations with Gulf countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council